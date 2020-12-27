A dose or two of vaccine clearheadedness is prescribed

We should celebrate the emergency-use authorizations for two COVID-19 vaccines, but we also should be clearheaded about them.

Vaccines prevent disease in a significant percentage of those who receive them, and they create herd immunity by reducing the number of people who carry, and potentially spread, the virus to others — namely, to those for whom the vaccine may be ineffective and those who cannot or will not take the vaccine.

The approved vaccines have been shown to be extraordinarily effective at preventing COVID-19 symptoms (94 percent). This will be a lifesaver for many, and will reduce the pressure on our health care system.