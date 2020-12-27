A dose or two of vaccine clearheadedness is prescribed

We should celebrate the emergency-use authorizations for two COVID-19 vaccines, but we also should be clearheaded about them.
Vaccines prevent disease in a significant percentage of those who receive them, and they create herd immunity by reducing the number of people who carry, and potentially spread, the virus to others — namely, to those for whom the vaccine may be ineffective and those who cannot or will not take the vaccine.
The approved vaccines have been shown to be extraordinarily effective at preventing COVID-19 symptoms (94 percent). This will be a lifesaver for many, and will reduce the pressure on our health care system.
But we do not yet know the extent to which these vaccines will be effective in reducing the transmission of the virus. While the relevant data are being collected and analyzed, we will need to remain vigilant, through measures such as social distancing and wearing masks, even as we celebrate.
Stephen Polit
Belmont
President Trump unduly claims credit for the development of vaccines for COVID-19 but has not advocated for their safety, nor has he recommended their use for people yet unaffected by the disease (”Trump keeping vaccine hoopla at arm’s length,” Page A1, Dec. 21). Instead, as consistent with his chaotic style of leadership, he has often flip-flopped in his remarks or remained silent, causing widespread uncertainty and confusion about the potential role the coronavirus played in the outcome of the presidential election. Some of his ardent supporters continue to propagate the outlandish belief that the virus is a hoax created by Democrats to prevent his reelection. Such distortions of the truth can have long-lasting damaging consequences for our democracy.
Trump supporters might benefit from applying Carl Sagan’s “baloney detection kit.” Chief among the principles Sagan set forth is to avoid hiding a dragon in your garage. Should you do so, make sure it is visible. If it is not, then you and others should call the dragon a lie.
David L. Maxwell
Duxbury