The double standard goes on, from Home for Unwed Mothers to Orchids of Asia Day Spa

Re “My Christmas Eve at the Home for Unwed Mothers, before Roe v. Wade” (Ideas, Dec. 20): Bridget Smith’s essay is an evocative description of enduring discriminations faced by women. Young girls, hidden away because of unplanned pregnancies, suffered loneliness and shame, while the boys who played an undeniable role in their predicament enjoyed life unscathed.
I’m reminded of a high school classmate in 1974 who forfeited a full scholarship at a top university, and was barred from participating in the graduation ceremony, because she was visibly pregnant. Her boyfriend, however, celebrated all graduation rituals and went off to college freely.
Fast-forward to events described in Joan Vennochi’s Dec. 8 column (”Kraft dodged prosecution; the women did not. That is wrong,” Opinion). While Robert Kraft waltzed away from charges of sexual misconduct in the Orchids of Asia Day Spa case, two of the women involved pleaded guilty to prostitution and paid hefty fines. Once again, men walked away undamaged while women paid the penalties.
Whether 40 years ago or present day, the double standard is alive and well.
I worry for my daughters and granddaughters, wondering when the unfairness will end.
Monica Stuart
Waltham