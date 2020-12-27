The double standard goes on, from Home for Unwed Mothers to Orchids of Asia Day Spa

Re “My Christmas Eve at the Home for Unwed Mothers, before Roe v. Wade” (Ideas, Dec. 20): Bridget Smith’s essay is an evocative description of enduring discriminations faced by women. Young girls, hidden away because of unplanned pregnancies, suffered loneliness and shame, while the boys who played an undeniable role in their predicament enjoyed life unscathed.

I’m reminded of a high school classmate in 1974 who forfeited a full scholarship at a top university, and was barred from participating in the graduation ceremony, because she was visibly pregnant. Her boyfriend, however, celebrated all graduation rituals and went off to college freely.