Massachusetts sheriffs shouldn’t be enforcing federal immigration laws

Resolving the ambiguity in the current law is a task that the Legislature has largely avoided, and now immigrant rights advocates opposed to the practice are taking the judicial route. But it would be preferable for lawmakers to clarify what should be the appropriate relationship between local law enforcement agencies and federal immigration law. Lawsuits — however necessary they may sometimes be — are an inefficient and inconclusive way to make policy.

A lawsuit filed last week against the Plymouth County Sheriff would force the state’s highest court to rule on a lingering question: Should local sheriffs in Massachusetts be allowed to spend time and resources acting as federal immigration agents?

At issue in the latest lawsuit are 287(g) contracts, named for the section of the law that allows US Immigration and Customs Enforcement to delegate certain functions to state and local law enforcement agencies. For instance, agents in a sheriff’s office that enters into one of these agreements are trained and authorized by ICE to arrest, temporarily detain, interrogate, and/or transport immigrants, and to issue immigration detainers. In Massachusetts, there are four jurisdictions with 287(g) contracts: Barnstable County Sheriff’s Office, Bristol County Sheriff’s Office, Plymouth County Sheriff’s Department, and the Massachusetts Department of Correction.

Lawyers for Civil Rights, a Boston-based advocacy group, filed the lawsuit against Plymouth County Sheriff Joseph McDonald Jr. on behalf of 28 Massachusetts taxpayers, which include Juan Cofield, the president of the New England chapter of the National Association for the Advancement of Colored People. They argue that the 287(g) programs are invalid because there is nothing in “the state constitution, statute, or common law that grants Massachusetts sheriffs the power to enter into such agreements,” according to the suit.

The suit states that 287(g) partnerships — of which there are a total of 152 in jurisdictions across the country, as of October — are an unlawful drain of taxpayers’ money. When the contract is signed, ICE pays for the training of the local officers selected for the program, but the local jurisdiction is responsible for all personnel expenses of deputized staff, like salaries, benefits, and overtime. It is unclear what costs local sheriffs have incurred, but elsewhere in the country, the expenses add up. According to the Niskanen Center, a think tank in Washington, D.C., a 287(g) program in the city and county of Denver cost taxpayers up to $1.5 million per year, which, to place that number in context, was the same amount allocated to the Denver district attorney’s Family Violence Unit at the time.

Then there are other hidden costs associated with 287(g) programs. To understand what they are, it’s important to distinguish 287(g) from the more traditional and restricted partnerships called intergovernmental service agreements, which local law enforcement agencies sign with ICE to house immigrant detainees on the federal government’s behalf. Unlike 287(g) partnerships, ICE reimburses the jurisdiction for this service, typically a daily fee per “bed” or detainee. When a county has both of these contracts — that’s the case with Bristol and Plymouth counties — a financial incentive is created to initiate immigration arrests, which are strictly civil offenses, in order to hold detainees in-house and get paid for them.

Consider this possible scenario: A person is detained in Plymouth or Bristol counties for a minor criminal offense, such as driving on a suspended license. He gets bailed out of jail but then the sheriff’s officers who have been deputized as immigration agents find out this person has overstayed his visa. They arrest him again for the immigration violation and he is transferred to the immigrant detention unit, and the sheriff’s office gets paid a daily fee for him.

Ultimately, detaining folks on civil immigration offenses should be a job for federal ICE agents only. But lawmakers have punted on clarifying what the dynamic between sheriffs’ immigration partnerships and ICE should look like — or even gathering details of what the relationship looks like right now. A measure to keep track of costs and payments associated with immigrant detention in the state went nowhere in the Legislature last year.

And three years ago, in Lunn v. Commonwealth, the Supreme Judicial Court called on the Legislature to resolve the relationship. In that landmark case, the court ruled that nothing in Massachusetts statutes or common law allows state court officers to hold unauthorized immigrants on civil immigration detainers.

Attorneys in the new lawsuit against the sheriff in Plymouth argue that the Lunn decision should extend to the sheriffs’ officers authorized to perform the functions of federal immigration agents per the 287(g) program. “The court called on the Legislature to act in Lunn, and they haven’t,” said Oren Nimni, an attorney with Lawyers for Civil Rights. “Part of what we’re doing with this suit is to invalidate 287(g) agreements but also to re-up that call that the Legislature should act. It’s frankly disappointing that they haven’t.”

Nimni is right. Absent clear legislative direction, there will be actors like Bristol Sheriff Thomas Hodgson, who just last week was the subject of a damning report issued by Attorney General Maura Healey. Healey’s investigation also called on the Legislature to terminate ICE partnerships currently in effect in Massachusetts and to prevent sheriffs and other state agencies from participating in federal immigration enforcement in the future. Local sheriffs shouldn’t be enforcing immigration laws, especially not at the financial expense of state taxpayers — a common-sense principle the Legislature ought to write into law.

Editorials represent the views of the Boston Globe Editorial Board. Follow us on Twitter at @GlobeOpinion.