And now (yada yada), introducing the next (yada yada) speaker of the Massachusetts House

Yvonne Abraham’s column last Sunday about the apparent succession scenario for House Speaker Robert DeLeo’s position addressed, as Abraham always does so well, a serious problem that needs to be brought to our attention (”New boss same as the old boss,” Metro). Adrian Walker’s column in Monday’s edition (“Standing up in the House,” Metro) further clarified the sorry state of affairs in the Massachusetts House of Representatives.

It is unconscionable that there is no actual contest, no chance for newly elected legislators to vote, and that there is already an apparent path for the speaker who will follow DeLeo’s successor. Let’s hope that by the time the next speaker is named, the process will be different.