Kansas City sloppy, but does enough to secure lone AFC playoff bye

“The defense played their tail off to give us a chance,” Mahomes said, “and the offense found a way to score when we needed to. That’s just the championship swagger to know how to win a game even when you don’t play well.”

The Chiefs (14-1) won their NFL-record seventh straight one-possession game and matched a franchise record with their 10th straight win. They took any seeding drama out of games involving Pittsburgh and Buffalo and will have that coveted first-round AFC bye when the postseason begins in two weeks.

Kansas City clinched the top seed in the AFC and the only playoff bye when Pro Bowl Atlanta kicker Younghoe Koo missed a tying field-goal attempt with 9 seconds left, Patrick Mahomes’s 25-yard touchdown pass to Demarcus Robinson with just under two minutes holding up in a 17-14 home win.

The Falcons (4-11) took the lead when Matt Ryan hit Laquon Treadwell for a 5-yard touchdown with 4:33 to go. But Mahomes kept finding Travis Kelce — who had a record-setting game of his own — to set up the TD pass to Robinson. And when the Falcons marched the other way in the closing seconds, Kansas City’s defense forced Koo’s 39-yard kick.

Instead of heading to overtime, the Falcons headed home with their seventh loss by six points or less this season.

“I told him afterwards, ‘The next time you’re in that situation, you’re going to nail it,’ and to not doubt that for a second,” said Ryan, who finished with 300 yards passing and two touchdowns. “It’s part of the game and you have to move forward.”

Calvin Ridley had five catches for 130 yards for the Falcons. Hayden Hurst added five catches for 47 yards and a score.

“They put up a great effort,” Falcons interim coach Raheem Morris said, “but we didn’t come here to get a pat on the back by anybody. We came here to win the football game. That’s the only goal you have when you come to play these games.”

Mahomes finished with 278 yards passing and two touchdowns along with an interception. Kelce had seven catches for 98 yards and a score, giving him 1,426 yards for the season, breaking George Kittle’s record for an NFL tight end.

Bears 41, Jaguars 17 — Mitchell Trubisky accounted for three scores in Florida, including two touchdown passes to Jimmy Graham, and Chicago (8-7) set up a win-and-in game next week versus Green Bay while Jacksonville (1-14) set a franchise record with a 14th consecutive loss — one that, minutes later, locked in the No. 1 pick in the 2021 draft. Chicago scored 28 unanswered points to start the second half, making it four straight with 30-plus for the first time since 1965, with Allen Robinson finishing with 10 catches for 103 yards against his former team. Graham had four receptions for 69 yards.

Ravens 27, Giants 13 — Lamar Jackson directed four scoring drives in building a 20-3 halftime lead, and surging Baltimore (10-5) gained control of its own fate in the AFC playoff chase and all but wiped out postseason hopes for visiting New York (5-10), which lost its third straight and has scored just two touchdowns the past three weeks. Daniel Jones, starting at quarterback after missing two of the past three games with hamstring and ankle injuries, was sacked six times. Reigning NFL MVP Jackson had 80 of Baltimore’s 249 rushing yards in its 38th straight game with at least 100.

Bengals 37, Texans 31 — Samaje Perine ran for two touchdowns, including a 3-yard score late, to give Cincinnati (4-10-1) its first road win since Sept. 30, 2018. Houston (4-11) was driving after Perine’s second score when Deshaun Watson was sacked by Sam Hubbard, who forced a fumble that Margus Hunt recovered. Perine had a season-high 95 yards rushing, and Brandon Allen returned after missing last week’s game with a knee injury to throw for a career-high 371 yards and two touchdowns. Watson threw for 324 yards and three touchdowns for Houston, and David Johnson ran for a season-high 128 yards with scores through the air and on the ground.