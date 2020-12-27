Naomi Osaka named AP female athlete of the year

With tennis, like so much of the world, shut down because of the coronavirus pandemic, Naomi Osaka found herself with time to read and think. And while she won the US Open for her third Grand Slam title, she also stood out for speaking out about racial injustice and police brutality. As noteworthy in 2020 for her activism away from the tennis court as her success on it, Osaka was selected by The Associated Press as the Female Athlete of the Year in results revealed Sunday after a vote by AP member sports editors and AP beat writers. Osaka went 16-3 during the coronavirus-truncated tennis calendar — the professional tours took about a five-month hiatus; Wimbledon was canceled for the first time since 1945 — and ended the year ranked No. 3. The defining stretch of Osaka’s season came in August and September, when she compiled an 11-match winning streak that included the US Open. It was during a tuneup tournament in New York that Osaka — whose father is Haitian and mother is Japanese — declared she would not play her semifinal, joining athletes from the NBA and elsewhere in protesting the police shooting of Jacob Blake . “There are clearly so many worthy issues. This one especially resonated with me because of my own personal upbringing; and also while the tennis tour was paused, I was able to watch and read news at length for the first time in my life. This summer in the US, tensions were high and reached boiling point,” Osaka said. “It was the right time for me to speak up.” Taking her lead, that tournament shut down completely for a day … Roger Federer is withdrawing from the Australian Open while he continues preparing to return to action after two operations on his right knee, his agent told The Associated Press. The 20-time Grand Slam champion plans to get back on tour soon after the year’s first major tennis tournament … Five-time Australian Open finalist Andy Murray has been given a wild-card entry into the first Grand Slam tournament of next year. Former top-ranked Murray has slipped to No. 122 in the ATP rankings after several years of battling hip injuries and surgery.

Ty Jordan, a star freshman running back for the University of Utah, died at a Dallas-area hospital after accidently shooting himself, authorities said. University officials announced Jordan’s death Saturday, a day after he was named Pac-12′s newcomer of the year, but did not release details. Jordan, 19, died in an emergency room at a hospital in Denton around 10:45 p.m. on Christmas Day, according to medical examiner’s records. Police officers had responded about an hour earlier to reports of a shooting at a home in Denton, a city 40 miles (64 kilometers) northeast of downtown Dallas. The officers found a man had accidently shot himself in the hip and began giving first aid, Denton police spokeswoman Allison Beckwith told The Associated Press Saturday. She said the man later died at a hospital and that investigators did not know how he came to shoot himself … The Music City Bowl between Missouri and Iowa was canceled Sunday because COVID-19 issues left the Tigers unable to play. The Nashville-based game scheduled for Wednesday is the second bowl called off since the postseason lineup was set on Dec. 20, joining the Gasparilla Bowl. Missouri athletic director Jim Sterk said in a statement the football team had a “significant increase in positive COVID-19 tests among our student-athletes, coaches and staff” since the end of the regular season … Villanova basketball coach Jay Wright has tested positive for COVID-19 and the No. 5 Wildcats have paused basketball activities. Wright says in a statement issued by Villanova that he another staff member tested positive. Wright says he has been experiencing mild symptoms. Villanova’s game against Xavier scheduled for Saturday has been postponed, but the school outside Philadelphia says no determination has been made for games beyond this week … Boston College senior offensive lineman Zion Johnson announced he will return for a fifth year to the Heights. A two-time All-ACC offensive line selection, Johnson was rated as a top-10 prospect at offensive guard by Mel Kiper in the upcoming NFL Draft.

MISCELLANY

Messi floats future US move

Lionel Messi won’t make a decision on his long-term future at Barcelona until the season is over, with the soccer great also raising the possibility of playing in the United States one day in a TV interview. “I am going to wait until the end of the season [to decide],” the 33-year-old Messi told private Spanish station La Sexta. About fifth-place Barcelona’s future prospects, Messi said “there is no money” and “it is not going to be easy to turn this around.” As of Jan. 1, Messi could negotiate with other clubs as his contract with Barcelona is set to expire in June. “Now I am focused on winning titles instead of other things,’' Messi said in the rare interview. “I have always had the idea that I would like to have the experience of playing in the United States, but this is not the time for it.” … The Washington Capitals signed goaltender Craig Anderson to a professional tryout agreement. The 39-year-old has spent the past 10 seasons in Ottawa and will look to enter his 18th season in the league. Last season, Anderson recorded an 11-17-2 record with a 3.25 goals against average and a .902 save percentage in 34 games with the Senators. In his career, Anderson has recorded a 2.84 goals against average and a .913 save percentage in 648 games played for the Senators, the Avalanche, the Panthers, and the Blackhawks … Three-time US champion Johnny Weir has been elected to the US Figure Skating Hall of Fame. Also elected to the Class of 2021 are Sandy Schwomeyer Lamb and Gale Tanger. Weir, currently NBC’s lead analyst along with 1998 Olympic champion Tara Lipinski, is a two-time Olympian who wound up sixth in the 2010 games. He won a 2008 world championships bronze medal. His national titles came in 2004-06.

