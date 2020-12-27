NFL will reportedly expand season to 17 games in 2021

The NFL is planning to announce the league will expand its schedule in 2021 and teams will play 17 games, according to a report Sunday by the NFL Network’s Ian Rappoport and Tom Pelissero.

“We anticipate it’s going to happen,” sources told the two reporters, but an official announcement may be weeks or months in the future.

In the proposal, a Week 18 would be created, and the preseason would be shortened to two or three games. On Dec. 16, owners approved in a virtual meeting a scheduling process that would give each team an extra interconference matchup based on the previous season’s divisional standings, and on a rotating basis. Owners did not vote on adding an extra game at the Dec. 16 meeting. There’s no specific deadline for finalizing a 17-game schedule, but it may come in April or May when schedules are traditionally released, according to the report.