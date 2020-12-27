Start thinking teal, Trevor Lawrence: Jaguars lock in No. 1 pick in draft

The mood for the team’s home finale was obvious from the outset: Jaguars fans cheered for the Bears early and often. On Sunday, former Bears quarterback Mike Glennon made his fourth start of the season after competing with Gardner Minshew in practice, and had two touchdown passes and two interceptions. (Bears nose tackle Bilal Nichols dropped a potential third interception that hit him in the chest.)

Getting the opportunity to draft Clemson star quarterback Trevor Lawrence became as close to a reality as possible for the small-market team that’s spent the better part of two decades searching for a franchise QB. The potential game-changing moment came on the same day the Jaguars reached a new low for losing, dropping a 14th straight, 41-17, to Chicago minutes before the New York Jets beat Cleveland to move to 2-13.

Advertisement

Chicago scored touchdowns on its first four drives of the second half. Jacksonville didn’t have a first down in the same stretch.

“I don’t really think about it,” said Jaguars coach Doug Marrone, who almost assuredly won’t be around next season, when asked about the reactions. “I think in this time, the time that we’re in right now with COVID, a lot of these fans don’t get a chance to see their team play. … I think they’re probably happening for a lot of these teams that are letting people into the stadium, so I don’t look at it as a big thing, negative or distracting for us.

“Our focus is on the field and trying to win football games. But that’s fine.”

Jacksonville ended up losing for the 22nd time in its last 25 games, a stunning skid that already cost personnel chief Tom Coughlin and general manager Dave Caldwell their jobs.

Advertisement

“We have one more game left,” said Marrone, referencing next week’s finale at playoff contending Indianapolis. “Like I told the team, I told them after the game, ’2020′s been [stinky]. We all know that. But the way I look at it is we have ourselves a game starting in 2021, so let’s make this change. Let’s just change this thing.’ “

J.J. Watt lashes out at lack of effort in Houston

The Houston Texans lost their fourth straight, this time to Cincinnati, again fumbling when they had a chance to win or tie a game late. Frustrations boiled over for star J.J. Watt.

Asked if this was the most difficult season of his 10-year career, the three-time NFL Defensive Player of the Year offered only a terse “yes.” But a follow-up about how the Texans (4-11) can regroup next week to finish the season on a positive note opened the floodgates. Watt responded with an impassioned and expletive-laced rant that lasted almost two minutes.

He seemed to grow angrier as he spoke, raising his voice and slamming one hand into the other to punctuate his points as his cheeks took on a rosy color.

“This is a privilege,” he said. “It’s the greatest job in the world. You get to go out and play a game. If you can’t care enough, even in Week 17, even when you’re trash, when you’re 4-11, if you can’t care enough to go out there and give everything you’ve got and try your hardest that’s [expletive].”

Watt was upset that the Texans gave up 540 yards and their NFL-worst run defense continued to struggle by allowing 169, including two touchdowns by Samaje Perine. It’s the third time in the past four games that the Texans have had a chance to win or tie a game late but lost a fumble instead.

Advertisement

He also seemed to call out unnamed teammates for a lack of professionalism and effort in this difficult season that led to coach Bill O’Brien’s firing after the Texans opened the season 0-4.

“If you can’t go out there and you can’t work out, you can’t show up on time, you can’t practice, you can’t want to go out there and win, you shouldn’t be here,” said Watt, who had three tackles and two quarterback hits.

Gore reaches 16,000 yards, but departs due to injury

⋅ Frank Gore joined Pro Football Hall of Famers Emmitt Smith (18,355) and Walter Payton (16,726) as the only players to rush for 16,000 yards, but the 4-yard carry in the fourth quarter that got him to exactly 16,000 was his last of his team’s upset of Cleveland due to a chest injury. Coach Adam Gase had no immediate update on the 37-year-old, who finished with 14 carries for 48 yards. It’s uncertain if Gore will be able to play in the season finale next Sunday in Foxborough against the Patriots; he has said he will talk about playing another season with his family in the offseason.

⋅ Jets linebacker Tarell Basham, on laments that his team’s two straight wins cost it the No. 1 overall pick and, likely, a chance to take Clemson quarterback Trevor Lawrence: “You know, my daughter’s my fan. And she’s pretty excited about her dad winning these last two games.”

Advertisement

⋅ No. 2 pick Chase Young was Washington’s best player in his first game since replacing Dwayne Haskins as a captain, forcing Teddy Bridgewater to fumble on a sack in Washington territory early in the third quarter of his team’s loss to the Panthers. Young, 21, was already the youngest player in franchise history to be picked for the Pro Bowl.

⋅ Seattle made defensive tackle Damon “Snacks” Harrison inactive against the Los Angeles Rams. Harrison posted to social media on Sunday morning indicating he would be leaving the Seahawks following a report from NFL Network that he had asked for his release.

⋅ Giants offensive coordinator Jason Garrett was released from COVID-19 protocol Saturday and took the train to Baltimore with the team. After missing last week’s game, Garrett watched from the sideline while the Giants lost badly to the Ravens, held beneath 300 yards of offense for the fourth straight game.

⋅ Keenan Allen was inactive for the Chargers for the first time since 2016, after trying to go through warmups with a hamstring injury. The Pro Bowl wide receiver came into the week second in the AFC with 100 receptions.

⋅ Dallas led the NFL in attendance by far in the pandemic-altered regular season, finishing with an average of 27,378. That’s about 34 percent capacity at 80,000-seat AT&T Stadium, and the average is almost twice as much as any other team that allowed fans.