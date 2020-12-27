Battered Turkish economy puts a powerful Erdogan to the test

Turks had been grappling with a falling currency and double-digit inflation for two years when the pandemic hit in March, sharply worsening the country’s deep recession. Nine months in, as a second wave of the virus sweeps through Turkey, there are signs that a significant portion of the population is overwhelmed by debt and increasingly going hungry.

“There are many friends who have shut down,” he said in an interview. “And some are on the verge of suicide.”

ISTANBUL — Hobbled by restrictions on his tobacco shop, Ozgur Akbas helped organize a demonstration in Istanbul last month to protest what he called unfair rules imposed on merchants during the pandemic.

Advertisement

MetroPoll Research, a respected polling organization, found in a recent survey that 25 percent of respondents said they could not meet their basic needs. Akbas said he sees it daily among his customers.

“People are at the point of explosion,” he said.

For President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, who this year had drawn attention at home and abroad with an aggressive foreign policy and military interventions, things suddenly came to a head in November.

The government admitted that it had been understating the extent of Turkey’s coronavirus outbreak by not recording asymptomatic cases, and new data revealed record infection levels in the country.

The Turkish lira has been battered by a record depreciation — down more than 30 percent against the dollar this year — and foreign exchange reserves have been badly depleted. Along with double-digit inflation, the country now faces a balance of payments crisis, Moody’s Investor Service said recently.

The crisis comes as Erdogan is about to lose a powerful ally when President Trump leaves office next month. Turkey is already facing sanctions from the United States for purchasing a Russian missile defense system and from the European Union for gas drilling in waters claimed by Cyprus. Trump had been instrumental in holding off the sanctions from Washington until this month.

Advertisement

Erdogan was notably slow in congratulating President-elect Joe Biden on his victory. Analysts expect a Biden administration to be tougher on Erdogan’s sliding record on human rights and democratic standards.

On Sunday, Turkey’s Parliament approved a law that would increase government monitoring of civil society groups, which rights groups have warned would violate the freedom of association.

Newly introduced articles on associations and foundations, included in a bill on weapons proliferation, allow the annual inspection of nongovernmental organizations, ostensibly to combat terrorism financing.

The law also lets the interior ministry replace members of associations if they are being investigated on terrorism charges and gives it the power to suspend activities with a court order. .

Turkey’s anti-terrorism laws are broad and have led to the jailing of politicians, journalists, civil society activists, and thousands of others. Nearly 680 civil society groups signed a declaration against the bill, saying it would limit their ability to raise funds and organize while putting them under ministry pressure. They said the law violates the Turkish Constitution, which guarantees the freedom of association.

To deal with Turkey’s spiraling economy, Erdogan has recently moved with a ruthlessness that is usually carefully hidden from view. He appointed a new head of the Central Bank, and when Erdogan’s finance minister, who is also his son-in-law and heir apparent, resigned in objection, the president surprised many by accepting the resignation and replacing him.

Advertisement

Then the president promised economic and judicial reforms and even floated the possibility of releasing political prisoners — which some in his own party advocate to improve relations with Europe and the United States.

In mid-December, Erdogan announced a new aid package to tide over small businesses and tradesmen for three months. Last weekend he dropped into a bakery to make some purchases in a show of support for merchants.

But critics have described Erdogan’s various maneuvers as too little, too late.

The former finance minister, Berat Albayrak, may have been a convenient scapegoat — little is known of what really went down inside the Presidential Palace — but his dramatic fall from grace and complete disappearance from public life indicate a more serious course correction. It seems the economic crunch and the consequences for Erdogan’s own fate have become paramount concerns.

Mehmet Ali Kulat, who conducts opinion polls for political parties, including for Erdogan’s Justice and Development Party, said the president watches opinion polls assiduously.

“What he particularly pays attention to is how things reflect on society,” Kulat said.

Recent opinion polls show that the standing of Erdogan’s A.K. Party has fallen to its lowest point in the 19 years it has been at the helm of Turkish politics, hovering around 30 percent, according to MetroPoll. That figure suggests that the party’s alliance with the Nationalist Movement Party would fail to secure Erdogan the 50 percent of the vote needed to win a presidential election.

Advertisement

“The next elections are not a slam dunk,” said Asli Aydintasbas, a senior fellow with the European Council on Foreign Relations. “There is a good chance he will lose unless he either broadens his coalition or manages to appeal to people who voted for the opposition.

Material from the Associated Press was used in this report.







