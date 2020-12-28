Fosse’s handiwork evident in ‘Pippin’ video

This version was filmed for television four decades ago, and the video quality is pretty poor, unfortunately. But you can still see why the arresting image of glowing hands that Fosse created for the opening scene of “Pippin” is so famous. And the portrayal of the Leading Player by Ben Vereen, the role that earned Vereen a Tony Award, proves that a performance of sufficient dynamism can overcome even the most imperfect video.

If the series “Fosse/Verdon” made you want to explore the work of director-choreographer Bob Fosse, or if you enjoyed the 2013 production of “Pippin” directed by Diane Paulus at Cambridge’s American Repertory Theater, you may want to check out “Pippin” on Amazon Prime Video.

The tale of a young man searching for the meaning of life in the Early Middle Ages, “Pippin” ran from 1972-77 on Broadway. This filmed production features William Katt as Pippin (John Rubinstein originated the role on Broadway), and Leslie Denniston as Catherine, the widowed farm-owner who shows the restless Pippin the pleasures of domestic contentment.

On Broadway, Catherine was played by none other than Jill Clayburgh. By 1981, when this “Pippin” was filmed, Clayburgh was at the peak of her movie career, following her successes in “An Unmarried Woman” (1978), “Luna” (1979), and “Starting Over” (1979).

Martha Raye (!) is on hand in “Pippin” as Berthe, his grandmother, and the legendary Chita Rivera is also in the cast, as Fastrada, Pippin’s stepmother. The score by Stephen Schwartz is still a pleasure to listen to, but the script by Roger O. Hirson is still frustrating in its mediocrity.

Ah, but that opening image. To the chords of Schwartz’s “Magic to Do,” we see brightly lighted hands, fingers splayed out, sinuously tracing arcs in utter darkness. It’s a reminder that when there was stage magic to do, Fosse was the one to turn to.

