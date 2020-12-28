Overcoming ‘Trump fatigue’ with a fictional take on the president

“I don’t outline,” Lipman said. “That’s the way these plot twists happen. They just come to me while I’m washing the dishes or taking a walk. There’s not a grand plan. I just write it sentence by sentence.” She often surprises herself while writing, she added, including in the assessment of her own characters.

Novelist Elinor Lipman loves her characters, but she puts them through a lot. In her latest, “ Rachel to the Rescue ,” a low-level government employee is hit by a car after being fired from her job taping together documents the president has ripped up. Once recovered from her injuries, Rachel goes to work for a would-be muckraker to ferret out the nefarious (and hilarious) connections between the president, the driver, and a constellation of other figures.

“I’m not afraid of writing a cranky character. A cranky character can be lovable and sympathetic,” Lipman said. “Sometimes I miss them when the book is over.”

The book portrays Trump on the news, through tweets, and via gossip; he’s less a character than a kind of background, like the weather. For Lipman, who is fascinated by politics, writing about the current president involved special research. “I’ve almost never, ever watched Fox. But I looked at some transcripts,” she said. “I really enjoyed putting words in his mouth, putting him on Fox news. I did not shy away from ridicule.”

“Rachel to the Rescue” is Elinor Lipman’s thirteenth novel, but it was the first time she’d ever been turned down by American publishers, who cited “Trump fatigue” in rejecting the book. After coming out this fall from an English publisher, the book will be published by Houghton Mifflin in the U.S. in the coming year.

Lipman will read and be in conversation with Caroline Leavitt (“With or Without You”) at 7 p.m. on Dec. 29 in a virtual event hosted by Belmont Books.

Kate Tuttle, a freelance writer and critic