Eastern Bank’s foundation gives nearly $3 million to homelessness and housing relief

Among the largest recipients in the latest round: Pine Street Inn, which is struggling to keep up with the demand for homeless beds in Boston.

The Eastern Bank Charitable Foundation has just finished making those awards. The foundation set a new record for giving in 2020, with donations totaling $22 million, split roughly equally between COVID-19-specific causes and other community organizations.

The board overseeing Eastern Bank’s foundation had already authorized $8 million for COVID-19 relief before October, just as the state’s moratorium on evictions was ending. That’s when the board members decided they needed to do more, by awarding another $3 million to various nonprofits, primarily with the goal of addressing homelessness and other housing concerns.

“It was a welcome surprise in what has been a pretty bleak year,” Pine Street Inn president Lyndia Downie said of the $100,000 grant her organization received from the Eastern Bank foundation.

She said Pine Street Inn’s 550 shelter beds, spread across five facilities in Boston, are all full. There was a 30-percent increase in calls from people looking for shelter in November, compared to a year ago. Because of social distancing requirements, Pine Street has had to lease an entire hotel, the distinctly round Best Western Plus at 891 Massachusetts Ave., to help accommodate the need.

“In Boston and across the state, in some cases, some smaller programs literally had to shut the doors because they could not do social distancing, which meant that some capacity went away,” Downie said.

Eastern Bank chief executive Bob Rivers said the bank and the foundation are starting to see the ramifications from the lifting of the state’s moratorium on evictions. A less stringent federal moratorium is still in place, but had been set to expire on Dec. 31. (The pandemic relief legislation passed by Congress and signed by President Trump on Sunday includes a one-month extension to January 31.) It’s this need, Rivers said, that drove the Eastern foundation to increase its giving yet again.

Of the $3 million given out in the foundation’s latest round of COVID-19 relief, half went to organizations dedicated to addressing housing and homelessness and preventing evictions and foreclosures. Another $1 million went to multi-service organizations that are helping people with shelter and food issues during the pandemic, and another $500,000 went to groups that specifically help with food security or with fuel and utility bills.

“The homeless shelters are being overrun, at the worst possible moment when the weather is getting colder, in the middle of the holidays, when the disease is on an uptick,” said Rivers, who chairs the foundation’s board.

Nancy Huntington Stager, the foundation’s chief executive, said the success of Eastern Bank’s initial public offering in October helped give the foundation’s board the confidence to proceed with another round of funding. As part of the IPO, the bank gave 7.5 million shares to the foundation, equal to 4 percent of all shares sold through the IPO. As a result, the foundation grew by roughly $90 million at the time, to more than $220 million. (The bank did this because it expects to donate less of its profits every year to the foundation going forward, now that it is publicly traded.)

“We needed to double down because we could see [COVID-19] was getting worse,” Stager said. “We knew we had to do what we could to help on that. And we were receiving money from the IPO, which helped us knowing we had the wherewithal to do it.”

The IPO gift made the Eastern foundation one of the 20 largest foundations in the state overnight. Downie, for one, is glad for that newfound financial might.

“One of the interesting shifts from a mutual to a [public] bank is that the foundation has really grown,” Downie said. “They’ve always been community-minded but this will really allow the [bank’s foundation] to become even more substantial.”





