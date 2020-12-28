Here’s more information on Baker’s $668 million pandemic relief program

The program will be run out of the Massachusetts Growth Capital Corporation. This fall, the quasi-public agency disbursed nearly $51 million in coronavirus-related business aid, but was overwhelmed with requests for 10 times that amount . The enhanced grant program is designed to target businesses that “have an exceptional need of cash relief,” as well as those that did not receive funds the first time around (they do not need to submit another application).

Governor Charlie Baker last week unveiled a $668 million grant program for businesses affected by COVID-19, and on Monday more information was released on who can apply for the aid, the application window, and what the money can be used for.

New applications will prioritize sectors hardest hit by COVID-19, including restaurants, bars, caterers, nail salons, barber shops, retailers, indoor recreation, entertainment, gyms and fitness centers, and event support workers such as videographers and photographers. The $668 million in additional relief is intended to help nearly 9,000 small businesses.

The MGCC said Monday that businesses should not apply unless they have an operating loss due to the pandemic. Businesses with access to other sources of relief or available reserves are also encouraged not to apply.

While the program does not specify an employee cutoff, “larger companies that are better positioned to endure this economic downturn and COVID-19 related restrictions” were asked not to submit applications as well. The earlier grant program run by MGCC specified businesses must have 50 or fewer “full-time equivalent” employees, which takes part-time workers into consideration.

“An excessive number of applications submitted by businesses with lesser need will delay the awarding of grants to businesses facing extraordinary circumstances,” the MGCC website said. “An application review for a company without a truly exceptional need delays assistance for a business at risk of permanent closure.”

Aid amounts will be capped at $75,000, as long as that number does not exceed three months of operating expenses, and the funds can be used to pay employee salaries and benefits, rent or mortgage, and related debts and utility bills. The portal for new applications will open on Dec. 31 at noon and close on Jan. 15 at 11:59 p.m.

According to the MGCC, the funds for the $668 million effort come from the state’s 2021 operating budget, as well as the federal CARES Act from March. Last week, Baker said in a news conference that the new program relied on President Donald Trump signing the $900 billion pandemic relief package into law, which he did Sunday night.

There are several specifications about which businesses can apply for a grant: They must be located in Massachusetts, be open for business now, or have plans to reopen. Ineligible businesses include chains, franchisees, liquor stores, weapons or firearms dealers, cannabis-related operations, and real estate rentals or sales.

Businesses must have been established prior to June 30, 2019 to be considered, which is earlier than the Feb. 15, 2020 cutoff date for the federal Paycheck Protection Program, which allocates forgivable small business loans.

It’s a tough situation for business owners like Bob Young, who bought Red’s Pizza in Harwich in January to open the Seal Pub and Cafe. After only a few months of being open, his restaurant was forced to shut down in March, alongside thousands of other businesses, to slow the spread of COVID-19. While he received a PPP loan, which he said saved his business and a number of employees’ jobs, he hasn’t been able to access state-level grant money.

“It’s a terrible discrepancy,” he said. “If you are going to offer us help, don’t give us this arbitrary deadline. There are a lot of businesses that started after it, and we are struggling.”

Young said he tried to apply for the first round of MGCC grants, but his application did not go through. When he reached out to explain his situation, he said he did not receive further clarification as to why the group chose an earlier date than the federal program’s cutoff.

MGCC could not be reached for comment.





Anissa Gardizy can be reached at anissa.gardizy@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @anissagardizy8.