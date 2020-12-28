Job cuts put off at Southwest after stimulus signing

Southwest Airlines said it would rescind plans to cut jobs and wages next year now that new federal payroll support has been approved, averting what would have been the first worker layoffs in the carrier’s history. US airlines will receive $15 billion to pay workers as part of the package President Trump signed into law Sunday. The measure funds employee wages through March 31. Southwest could receive $2 billion from the law, Bloomberg Intelligence estimated last week. Airlines are grappling with the worst financial crisis in history as the pandemic continues to rage globally. US daily airport traffic set a record during the pandemic on Sunday, with 1.28 million people screened as part of Christmas holiday travel, according to Transportation Security Administration data. Volume generally remains only about 35 percent of last year’s levels, however. In October, carriers including American Airlines and United laid off about 32,000 employees after a previous federal aid package lapsed. Those employees are expected to be called back now that the new funding has been approved. — BLOOMBERG NEWS

CLIMATE

Natural disasters caused record damage in 2020

COVID-19 continues to cause severe economic distress, but natural disasters fueled by a warming planet also took their toll this year, causing record damage and displacing millions according to two new assessments of insurance claims in 2020. Christian Aid, the relief arm of 41 churches in the UK and Ireland, ranked the 15 most destructive climate disasters of the year based on insurance losses. Cyclone Amphan, which hit the Bay of Bengal in May, was the most expensive single event, displacing 4.9 million people and costing $13 billion. Each of the top 10 caused at least $1.5 billion in damages, and five cost $5 billion or more. Because the price tag to insurers was higher in rich countries, Christian Aid noted, its report likely undercounts devastation to poorer countries. “South Sudan, for example, experienced one of its worst floods on record, which killed 138 people and destroyed the year’s crops,” the report said. With its relatively high property values, the United States topped the list of countries financially impacted by climate change, incurring $60 billion in damages. Much of that was caused by an unusually heavy Atlantic hurricane season. Altogether, the 30 named storms caused at least $41 billion in damages and displaced an estimated 200,000 people across the United States, as well as Central America and the Caribbean. — BLOOMBERG NEWS

FINANCE

Goldman’s chair of asset-management unit to retire

Sheila Patel, chairman of Goldman Sachs’s asset-management unit, is leaving the $1.8 trillion division after almost two decades at the firm. Patel, 51, is among the company’s most senior women and shepherded some of Goldman’s highest-profile relationships with investors around the world. She will step down from the partnership and become an advisory director in the new year, chief executive David Solomon said in a memo to staff Monday. Patel rose to Goldman’s highest ranks in 2006 when she was named partner within three years of joining the firm. Part of the bank’s management committee in Europe, she’s overseen the fast-growing areas of environmental, social, and governance and impact investing. Prior to joining the asset-management unit, she worked in various roles in the equities division, including as cohead of distribution in Asia and head of US derivatives sales. Goldman’s partnership ranks have been shrinking, with a number of long-time executives departing in recent years. This year, the firm has added the smallest number of partners since 1998, a move that can limit costs, as the elite ranking tends to come with significant perks. — BLOOMBERG NEWS

CRYPTOCURRENCY

Bitcoin is on a roll

Bitcoin is on track for its longest monthly winning streak in more than a year after touching a record above $28,000 over the weekend. The largest cryptocurrency reached an all-time high of $28,365 on Sunday before paring some of the advance, according to a composite of prices compiled by Bloomberg. The run of outsized returns over October, November, and December so far is the longest such stretch since mid-2019. — BLOOMBERG NEWS

INTERNATIONAL

Turkey’s minimum wage hike not enough, unions say

Turkey’s minimum wage will rise 22 percent next year, challenging efforts to keep down inflation while dismaying unions that found it insufficient to address the economic hardships caused by the coronavirus. The monthly net minimum wage will be 2,826 liras ($377), Labor Minister Zehra Zumrut Selcuk said in Ankara on Monday. About half of all workers in the country of 83 million people earn a monthly salary at or near minimum wage, according to a study by labor confederation DISK. — BLOOMBERG NEWS

ENTERTAINMENT

Wonder Woman earned more than $16 million in opening weekend

Wonder Woman and her golden lasso exceeded box office forecasts to bring in $16.7 million for North America’s top post-pandemic opening weekend for any feature film this year. “Wonder Woman 1984” took in an estimated $36.1 million globally from 42 markets in release this weekend, after opening to slow sales in international markets last weekend. Even so, with most US theaters closed, the film generated a fraction of the $412.8 million in domestic ticket revenue that the first installment in the series brought in three years ago. That may not be so bad for Warner Bros., the studio behind the $200 million film. “Wonder Woman 1984” also debuted on HBO Max on Christmas Day, which helped to break usage records, according to the studio. Almost half of the platform’s retail subscribers watched the film on the day of its arrival and HBO Max saw total viewing hours on Friday more than triple in comparison to a typical day in the previous month. — BLOOMBERG NEWS

INTERNATIONAL

Chinese tech firms worry that they may face antitrust probes

Alibaba led a second day of frenetic selling among China’s largest tech firms, driven by fears that antitrust scrutiny will spread beyond Jack Ma’s Internet empire and engulf the country’s most powerful corporations. Alibaba and its three largest rivals — Tencent, food delivery giant Meituan, and JD.com — have shed nearly $200 billion over two sessions since Thursday, when regulators revealed an investigation into alleged monopolistic practices at Ma’s signature company. That marked the formal start of the Communist Party’s crackdown on not just Alibaba but also, potentially, the wider and increasingly influential tech sphere. — BLOOMBERG NEWS

RECALL

Ceiling fans sold at The Home Depot recalled over faulty blades

More than 190,000 ceiling fans sold at The Home Depot have been recalled after it was found that their blades could detach while spinning, causing injuries and property damage. The Hampton Bay 54-inch Mara Indoor/Outdoor fans were sold in stores and online from April through October this year, according to the Consumer Product Safety Commission. About 182,000 of the fans were sold in the United States and about 8,800 were sold in Canada, it said. There have been 47 reports of blades detaching from the fans. Two of those episodes involved the detached blades hitting people, and there have been four reports of the blades causing property damage. It was unclear if the people hit by the blades had been injured. — NEW YORK TIMES