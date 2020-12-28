Mass. workers won’t miss jobless payments despite Trump’s delay in signing relief bill

The Baker administration said Monday that new or extended federal benefits would kick in for the week ending this Saturday. But Massachusetts residents, like those of many states, will likely have to wait a week or more for their checks.

But Trump’s tetchy stunt won’t force Massachusetts residents covered by either program — one for self-employed workers, the other for those who have exhausted their state benefits — to forgo any weekly payments. It also won’t delay the effective date for a new $300-a-week supplement to both federal and state jobless compensation.

President Trump, for no apparent reason other than spite, threatened the flow of much-needed jobless benefits by refusing to sign the latest pandemic relief package until Sunday, one day after two key federal programs expired.

Advertisement

The state Department of Unemployment Assistance said it was reviewing the unemployment provisions of the $900 billion relief bill and waiting for guidance from the US Department of Labor on how to implement them. The department said it was working “as swiftly as possible” to make changes to systems needed to deliver the payments.

The rescue package, approved by Congress last Tuesday, includes these unemployment measures:

A $300 weekly bonus, officially known as Federal Pandemic Unemployment Compensation (FPUC), that will be available for 11 weeks through March 13. This is a less-generous sequel to the $600-a-week bump that expired for most people in July.

Pandemic Unemployment Assistance (PUA) — which covers gig workers, independent contractors, and others not eligible for traditional state benefits — has been extended for 11 weeks, bringing maximum coverage to 50 weeks. Any new applicants filing after Jan. 21 will be required to provide documentation of employment, self-employment, or a qualifying job offer within 21 days of filing. Anyone already receiving payments will have 90 days to provide such documentation. PUA will be available until the week ending March 13, though some people can get benefits through the week ending April 10 if they haven’t used all their weeks of coverage.

Pandemic Emergency Unemployment Compensation (PEUC), available to people who have exhausted their state benefits, has also been extended by 11 weeks through March 13. Some claimants may be able to get additional payments through the week ending April 10, if they have not collected the maximum of 24 weeks of coverage.

You’ll notice that most of these benefits will run out in mid-March, well before the new COVID-19 vaccines will be widely distributed. That means Congress is likely to face calls to extend unemployment aid yet again.

But lawmakers must also turn their attention to job-creation projects, such as building roads and highways, and to retraining, because millions of jobs lost during the pandemic won’t ever return.

“My worry is that the last part of the recovery will be the most difficult because the low-hanging fruit of returning people to their old jobs or fully reopening industries will be done but many people will still be left dislocated because their employers failed, their industry shrunk, or their employer took advantage of the situation to increase automation,” said Jason Furman, an economics professor at Harvard’s Kennedy School of Government and chair of the Council of Economic Advisers during President Obama’s second term.

Advertisement

“We do not have particularly great economic policies for this situation,” Furman said. “But one is to maintain as high a level of demand as possible, for example by shifting from relief to investment in infrastructure. And a second is more assistance for dislocated workers, job finding, and the like.”



