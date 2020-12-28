Stimulus checks, jobless benefits, and other things to know about the federal relief bill

The package has several implications for Massachusetts residents. Here’s a brief overview:

More economic aid for individuals and small business owners is on its way after President Donald Trump signed off on the $900 billion COVID-19 relief bill Sunday night.

If you received a stimulus check earlier in the year, you can expect another round of funds in the coming weeks. Individuals should refer to the “adjusted gross income” on their 2019 tax returns — which represents total income minus deductions — to determine how much they are eligible to receive:

Individuals whose income was $75,000 or less: $600 direct payment

Those listed as “head of household” who earned $112,500 or less: $600 direct payment

Couples earning $150,000 or less: $1,200 direct payment

Those with dependent children will get an additional $600 per child — a $100 boost from the earlier stimulus program.

Payments will be gradually decreased for higher incomes. Since the new stimulus offers half of the earlier $1,200 round, fewer taxpayers will be eligible to receive one. This time, individuals making $87,000 or more will not be eligible to receive a check, whereas previously the cutoff was $99,000.

Advertisement

Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin previously said payments could begin this week, but that was before Trump’s delay in signing the bill. In March, the Internal Revenue Service began processing the $1,200 stimulus checks roughly two weeks after the CARES Act was signed.

The bill set a deadline of Jan. 15 for the IRS to send out payments. (Note: The House is set to vote Monday on increasing the $600 amount to $2,000. The amounts above are in the bill that already passed.)

How does the stimulus bill affect small business relief efforts?

There are two ways the stimulus package could affect small business owners in Massachusetts: Paycheck Protection Program loans and state-level grants.

Small businesses will be able to apply for a second round of forgivable PPP loans. The program, which stopped taking new applications in early August, will be slightly different this time around. (Here’s what we know.)

When Gov. Charlie Baker announced a new $668 million grant program for small businesses last week, he said the program’s funding relied on President Trump signing the new federal stimulus bill. More information on the grant program was released Monday on the Massachusetts Growth Capital Corp.’s website, specifying funds for the effort will come from the state’s 2021 operating budget and the CARES Act.

Advertisement

The program will begin accepting new grant applications on Dec. 31 for two weeks. Previous applicants that did not receive funds during the first round do not need to apply again to be eligible. (Here’s what we know so far.)

What does the relief package mean for jobless benefits?

Weekly unemployment checks will soon get a boost. Under the new stimulus bill, those receiving benefits will receive an additional $300 per week through March 14. The CARES Act originally awarded those out of work with an additional $600 per week in enhanced benefits, but that program expired in July. (Massachusetts continued to offer a weekly $300 boost for six weeks.)

The package also extends two CARES Act programs that would have expired by the end of the year: the Pandemic Unemployment Assistance program and the Pandemic Emergency Unemployment Compensation program. Both programs will continue accepting new applications through March 14, distributing payments for another four weeks for those who are still eligible to receive benefits.

The PUA program expands benefits to “gig workers,” who were originally excluded from receiving jobless benefits. The PEUC program offers another 13 weeks of jobless benefits to those that ran out of regular benefits. In Massachusetts, weekly claims are rising for the Extended Benefits program, which offers an additional 20 weeks of benefits to those that exhausted both regular benefits and the PEUC benefits, according to the state’s Department of Unemployment Assistance.

Advertisement

Because President Trump signed the bill Sunday night, some Americans will lose out on a week’s worth of benefits if they ran out last week (though they may get it back later).

What about rental assistance?

The bill provides $25 billion in emergency rent assistance to state and local governments to assist those facing eviction. It also extends the federal ban on evictions from Dec. 31 to Jan. 31, which was ordered by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention in September to prevent further spread of COVID-19.

In Massachusetts, the state’s ban on evictions ended in October, when Baker also announced new funding and a series of efforts to assist landlords and tenants. However, with rising eviction cases across the state, there are worries that the state’s relief efforts will be overwhelmed. The federal rule prevents many renters from being removed from their homes, but it still allows new cases to be filed.

Material from the Associated Press and Bloomberg was used in this report.

Anissa Gardizy can be reached at anissa.gardizy@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @anissagardizy8.