Will your data get lost in the clouds?

These days, many of us barely think about it. We subscribe to services from companies like Google , Apple, Microsoft, and Dropbox that store our most precious files in giant data centers scattered around the world. Our personal computers may melt down and our hard drives may seize up. But the mighty providers of cloud-based data services are too big to fail.

I’m old enough to remember when people made backup copies of their digital data, or at least felt guilty about not doing it.

Earlier this month, pretty much all of Google’s online services went down for about an hour, denying access to documents, e-mails, photos, and even road maps to billions of users worldwide. A day later, Google’s Gmail service went down for about two hours.

And these aren’t the only cases in which cloud-based services have let us down. Last month, a major outage in the AWS cloud, operated by Amazon, disrupted the lives of millions. That includes the staff of The Boston Globe. Our stories and photos reside at AWS, and for part of a day we lost access to the lot of it.

So it’s time to rethink our backup strategies, and start bringing more of our data back home.

My favorite safety net is Dropbox, where I store photos and many personal documents. Yes, it’s cloud-based. But by default, Dropbox makes two copies of everything — one in the cloud, and another on my personal machine. Even if the Dropbox cloud goes down, I’m covered.

But I also keep lots of stuff in the Google cloud. The Google outage got my attention, and I’m learning to localize my data. For instance, a site called Google Takeout provides an easy way to download everything Google has on you, including Gmail, photos, documents, and more. You can stash all this in a local archive where you can always reach it. But be prepared: It can add up to a lot of gigabytes, especially if you pull down thousands of pictures that your Android phone automatically copied to Google Photos.

If your big worry is recent e-mail messages and documents, you can see them even when you don’t have access to the Internet. If you’ve got Gmail on your smartphone, it’s programmed to store the previous 30 days of mail messages right on the phone, and by changing the settings you can make it save many more than that.

On your PC, you can use an old-fashioned e-mail program like Microsoft Outlook to keep local copies of all your messages. Or just use Google’s Chrome browser, and install a browser extension program that adds an offline capability to Gmail. Now you can go into the Gmail settings menu and have it save a local copy of your messages going back as far as 90 days.

Of course you can’t send Gmail messages if Google goes down. But there are other free e-mail services, such as Yahoo Mail, and you’ve surely got an account with at least one of them. Don’t you?

Google Docs also has an offline mode, with which you can create documents that get saved on your machine. The documents will be uploaded to the cloud once the Internet is back up and running. In addition, Google Docs will automatically copy a selection of your most recent documents to your personal computer for offline use.

And if there is a specific document you can’t live without, highlight it in the Google Docs directory and right-click. You’ll see a menu which gives you the option to copy just that document to your personal machine.

Even Google Maps went down during that outage. But again, there’s a fix for that. Just open your phone’s Google Maps app and grab an offline map of any regions where you’re likely to be traveling.

For instance, search for Boston in the app. One of the options you’ll get is “download.” Tap it and you’ll see a map of the city and nearby suburbs, surrounded by a blue box. There’s also an estimate of how much data you’ll have to download, so you can make sure your phone has enough storage. The map of Greater Boston needed about 170 megabytes. Tap “download” again, and in a few minutes you’re set. The Maps app will guide you through the city even when the Google cloud is down.

Maybe I’m paranoid. The big cloud services are generally very reliable. Then again, so is the electricity service around here. But I still stock up on batteries.













