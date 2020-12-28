7 things to do if you’re off this week

If you’re looking for things to do in this strange pseudo-holiday week, you can always get started on a new hobby, or sit yourself down on the couch and don’t move until the sun goes down. Here are a few ideas for staying entertained.

The hellfire that is 2020 will soon be over (even though virus cases are still climbing). And with two vaccines approved, we’re starting to see some hope for an end to the COVID-19 pandemic.

As we lurch toward year’s end, the lucky ones among the employed don’t have to clock in to work at all this week.

Advertisement

Take an art walk

While businesses and public health floundered in 2020, public art found a way to thrive. At least a dozen murals popped up around in and around Boston in Roxbury, Allston, and Dorchester, among other spots. In fact, the Globe published a whole map of prominent pieces. The collection includes the East Boston Seawalls murals and Rob ‘ProBlak’ Gibbs’s summer creation at Madison Park Vocational High School.

Bundle up and follow parts of the trail on foot. Or, take a car and hop out for pictures.

Hike in the cold weather

Zig-zag bridges, open-pit quarries, wetlands, salt marshes, and more. The Globe compiled the best places — only a short drive away — to hike. Some notable spots include the Ashland Town Forest, Moose Hill Wildlife Sanctuary, and Notchview. These are some off-the-beaten-path spots to social distance and get some of nature’s therapy.

Eat well, support a local restaurant

Why not give yourself a break from the kitchen until 2021? You deserve it. Several restaurants around the Boston area are offering special New Year’s takeout options through the first week of January — think fried chicken from Vee Vee, beef Wellington from Season to Go, and lasagna from Coppa. As restaurants bear the brunt of new COVID-19 safety rollbacks, ordering in is the best way to help out local businesses while satisfying your stomach.

Advertisement

Binge new music

This week seems to be the perfect opportunity to pop on your headphones and stare at the ceiling. Taylor Swift’s two new albums, “Folklore” and “Evermore,” Fiona Apple’s “Fetch the Bolt Cutters,” and Ariana Grande’s TikTok-famous hits have made their way to millions of Spotify playlists this year. But the 2020 music options are plentiful and diverse, even in a year that has so thoroughly disrupted the arts.

The Globe put together five lists — the best albums in pop, hip-hop, jazz, classical, and country/folk for 2020. Each offers multiple listens looking for a home on your regular rotation. Add to them a list of the best local classical recordings of 2020.

Try your hand at knitting

Take a tip from Michelle Obama, and pick up some knitting needles. The activity is proven to have positive mental health benefits and induce an “enhanced state of calm,” according to one 2007 study from Harvard Medical School’s Mind and Body Institute. (Start with something easy and useful, like a scarf.) Read more here about how to start knitting and what to buy.

Gift yourself a book

If you made a New Year’s resolution 12 months ago to read more, and that intention didn’t quite pan out, recommit. (To be fair, there was a lot to distract you from reading for pleasure this year.)

Advertisement

For some recommendations, browse 2020′s 55 best books in fiction, nonfiction, children’s, and more, selected by Globe Books section reviewers, or check out these older titles recommended by seven local authors. (Plus the lists of local bestsellers posted every week).

Of course, watch TV

This one is obvious. Snuggle up with your remote, and melt into your couch. There are options galore for streaming.

Watch “Ava,” the action film based in Boston, or the new Wonder Woman movie. Though be warned, Globe critic Ty Burr didn’t love the newest superhero flick (two stars, to be exact). Dedicate yourself to streaming every pick on Burr’s 10 best movies of 2020 (plus 25 runners up) or Matthew Gilbert’s 10 greatest shows of the year (with 10 more runners up).

Diti Kohli can be reached at diti.kohli@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter at @ditikohli_.