Hilaria Baldwin responds to allegations questioning her Spanish heritage

In an almost 8-minute-long Instagram video posted Sunday, Baldwin reiterated her history, stating that she was born in Boston and was raised both here and in Spain.

The controversy was sparked by a viral tweet over the weekend that alleged that the wife of Alec Baldwin does not have a Spanish accent as she often seems to in interviews. Soon after the tweet was posted, several videos that raised questions about Baldwin’s accent began to surface online. Those included one video from a “Today” show segment in which Baldwin seems to forgets the English word for cucumber.

Author and yoga instructor Hilaria Baldwin took to Instagram Sunday to respond to allegations that she has misrepresented her Spanish heritage.

“I’ve seen chatter online questioning my identity and culture,” she wrote in the caption. “This is something I take very seriously, and for those who are asking — I’ll reiterate my story, as I’ve done many times before. I was born in Boston and grew up spending time with my family between Massachusetts and Spain. My parents and sibling live in Spain and I chose to live here, in the USA. We celebrate both cultures in our home — Alec and I are raising our children bilingual, just as I was raised. This is very important to me. I understand that my story is a little different, but it is mine, and I’m very proud of it.”

Her statement appeared to run counter to another public appearance. In an April podcast interview, Baldwin said she moved to the United States to attend New York University at the age of 19.

A bio on the website of an agency that represents her said she was born in Mallorca, Spain, and raised in Boston, but as of Monday afternoon those details had been removed.

At least one person on social media said they went to high school in Massachusetts with the former dancer.

“I went to high school with her,” the person wrote. “She was perfectly nice and serious about ballroom dancing. Her name was indeed Hillary Hayward-Thomas and she did not have her current accent.”

In her Instagram video posted Sunday, Baldwin discussed growing up bilingual. “I’m really lucky that I grew up speaking two languages,” she said, “and I’m trying to raise my kids so that they speak two languages, too.”

She went on to address questions that have been raised about her accent, saying, “I think people ask sometimes about how I speak. I am that person where if I’ve been speaking Spanish I tend to mix them, or if I’m speaking more English then I mix that. It’s one of those things I’ve always been a little insecure about over different times.”

Alec Baldwin took to his own Instagram to defend his wife and call social media allegations against “people I love” “ridiculous.”

“You have to hack your way through the debris on Twitter,” he said in the video. “Twitter is just a vast orchard of crap. And I have certainly flung some crap in that orchard myself every now and then.”

He went onto say that when consuming social media people should “consider the source. We live in a world now where we’re hidden behind the anonymity of social media, and people feel that they can say anything.... They want to spray it all over you, their venom and their hate.”

Diti Kohli can be reached at diti.kohli@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter at @ditikohli_.