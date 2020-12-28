Brockton officials try to determine source of mysterious explosions

BROCKTON, Mass. (AP) — Fire investigators are trying to determine the source of two loud explosions and accompanying flashes of white light that shook a Massachusetts city late Sunday night.

The Brockton Fire Department on Monday announced a reward of up to $5,000 through the ArsonWatch reward program for information about the explosions.

“Investigators need your help,” the department wrote in a Facebook post. “If anyone saw anything that can help investigators pin the location or suspects that would be helpful.”