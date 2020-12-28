Brockton opens Little Free Library in mall

The Brockton Library Foundation has opened a Little Free Library inside the Westgate Mall.
The freestanding library box offers free books to anyone who wants one — and accepts donations of books to pass forward. The stand is located near the Burlington store.
“The Little Free Library is a wonderful community resource, and we hope it encourages a love of reading with our local families,” said Rebekah Macchia, marketing director for Westgate Mall.
Little Free Library is a nonprofit group that promotes reading through book exchanges. The organization’s website says there are more than 100,000 registered Little Free Library book-sharing boxes in 108 countries.
Advertisement
Johanna Seltz can be reached at seltzjohanna@gmail.com.