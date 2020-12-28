Fire at Black church in Springfield under investigation as ‘potential hate crime’

“It’s a church that burned at nighttime, so it’s a potential hate crime,” Springfield Fire Commissioner BJ Calvi told reporters, when asked why the Federal Bureau of Investigation was involved.

Investigators are first working to rule out any accidental causes, but they believe the fire may have been intentionally set and possibly linked to three other fires in the neighborhood in the past three weeks.

Authorities are investigating a fire early Monday at a predominantly Black church in Springfield as a potential hate crime.

Firefighters were first called to the church at 14 Concord Terrace around 5 a.m. When they arrived, flames had taken over the basement and first floor, he said. It took about an hour to bring the fire under control.

“The church is heavily damaged inside,” Calvi said. “It’s unusable at this time.”

Officials are looking for traces of accelerants used to start the fire, but so far haven’t found any. A dog trained to detect accelerants walked through the property twice, Calvi said.

Now, officials are canvassing the area, asking for information on what may have caused the fire and whether anyone saw anything suspicious between 2 a.m. to 3 a.m. in the area. Officials said there is a $5,000 reward for information to help identify the fire’s cause.

Springfield firefighters on the scene at the Martin Luther King Presbyterian Church on Concord Terrace. Springfield Fire Department

“At this time, we have not identified anybody, but any help the community could give would be greatly appreciated,” Calvi said.

The case is under investigation by state and local arson investigators, the FBI, and the federal Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives.

To control the fire, firefighters had to cut a hole in the roof to allow the smoke out.

The church, which was established in 1979 and has about 50 members, had just raised enough money to replace the roof shortly before Christmas, according to WWLP-TV.

Anyone with information can call the arson hotline at 800-682-9229.

