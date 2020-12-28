Former superintendent returns as interim leader of Andover schools

The Andover School Committee has tapped a familiar face to lead the district while it searches for a new school superintendent.
The committee recently reached agreement with Claudia Bach to serve as interim superintendent from Jan. 1 through June 30. Bach, an Andover resident, served as the town’s school superintendent from 1998 to 2010. She was later director of education policy, preparation, and leadership for the state Department of Elementary and Secondary Education.
Sheldon Berman, Andover’s superintendent since 2015, resigned effective Dec. 31 to relocate to the Pacific Northwest, where his wife has accepted a new position.
“We are pleased that Dr. Bach is committed to our students and educators. Her willingness to accept the challenges of leading a district during the COVID-19 pandemic is a testament to her devotion to the Andover community,” School Committee chair Shannon Scully said in a statement. “Even though it is a temporary position, we look forward to her returning to bring stability during this time.”
