Former superintendent returns as interim leader of Andover schools

The Andover School Committee has tapped a familiar face to lead the district while it searches for a new school superintendent.

The committee recently reached agreement with Claudia Bach to serve as interim superintendent from Jan. 1 through June 30. Bach, an Andover resident, served as the town’s school superintendent from 1998 to 2010. She was later director of education policy, preparation, and leadership for the state Department of Elementary and Secondary Education.

Sheldon Berman, Andover’s superintendent since 2015, resigned effective Dec. 31 to relocate to the Pacific Northwest, where his wife has accepted a new position.