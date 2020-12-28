Framingham Police Department to exit civil service

The Framingham Police Department will soon be removed from the state’s civil service system. Governor Charlie Baker recently signed into law a home rule bill that allows the city to make the change effective Jan. 21.

Civil service rules govern the hiring, promotion, and disciplining of employees in municipal agencies that operate within the system. City officials, who requested the special legislation, said by exiting civil service, the police department will be able to draw from a larger pool of candidates for its positions, and to establish its own hiring preferences and promotion and disciplinary standards.

Officials noted that even with the change, the city will continue to provide for military veterans in hiring.