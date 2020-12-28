Hanover offers drive-up COVID-19 tests by appointment

“There is an appetite out there for easy COVID-19 testing and being able to offer it within our own community is something we are able to do,” he said.

Residents sign up for the tests on the town website, hanover-ma.gov , and 260 people participated in the first two weeks since the program started on Dec. 10, according to Fire Chief Jeff Blanchard.

The town of Hanover is expanding its COVID-19 response by offering drive-up tests by appointment to anyone in the community – with results usually back within eight to 12 hours.

The testing is done at the Hanover Council on Aging from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., on Tuesdays, Thursdays, and Saturdays, he said.

The tests cost $120 and are not covered by insurance, Blanchard said. Residents over 65, however, pay $38 with the remainder covered by grant money and a donation from a local business, he said.

Hanover has had an ambitious testing program since the pandemic began, with paramedics in the fire department working with the local health department and schools and outside labs to conduct the tests and analyze the results.

The town initially provided in-home testing for residents in need, and then tested all school staff twice before school opened in September.

Since then, the town has regularly tested students, school staff, and their family members who exhibit symptoms or have been in close contact with the illness. More than 3,000 people have been tested since school opened, according to Patricia Smith, the director of health services for the school district, which has about 2,600 students and 440 teachers and staff.

Smith said that having easy access to tests with quick results has made it easier for students and staff with allergy symptoms or other non-COVID illnesses to get back to school quickly. She said the testing also has shown that COVID is not spreading in school since close contacts of school people with the virus are coming back with negative results.

Johanna Seltz can be reached at seltzjohanna@gmail.com.