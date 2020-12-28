Heavy fire damages Brookline apartment building

A heavy fire raged for more than an hour late Monday afternoon at an apartment building near Boston University in Brookline, according to tweets from the Boston Fire Department.
The fire broke out at at 16 Hamilton Road just blocks away from Boston University’s campus.
Brookline Fire Department Chief of Operations Keith Flaherty told reporters at the scene that about 30 people were displaced by the fire and there were no injuries among civilians or firefighters, according to Brookline Tab.
The fire started on the building’s third floor at around 4:15, according to the tweets, and traveled across the structure and through the roof. The Brookline Fire Department fought the blaze along with Boston crews, according to Boston Fire Department spokesman Brian Alkins. The Cambridge Fire Department tweeted that it also assisted. None of the departments immediately responded to requests for comment late Monday afternoon.
At 5:30 p.m., the Boston Fire Department tweeted that the fire had been knocked down and that Brookline Fire Department would take over and work on “extensive overhauling.”
The fire broke out on the border of Brookline and Boston in a building abuts other residential buildings on Commonwealth Avenue in Allston. It was just a block away from a building where a 38-year-old woman was killed Sept. 14 in an elevator accident.