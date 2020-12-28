Heavy fire damages Brookline apartment building

A heavy fire raged for more than an hour late Monday afternoon at an apartment building near Boston University in Brookline, according to tweets from the Boston Fire Department.

The fire broke out at at 16 Hamilton Road just blocks away from Boston University’s campus.

Brookline Fire Department Chief of Operations Keith Flaherty told reporters at the scene that about 30 people were displaced by the fire and there were no injuries among civilians or firefighters, according to Brookline Tab.