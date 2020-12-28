Here’s how some New England politicians greeted Trump’s decision to sign the stimulus bill

Democratic Representative Katherine Clark, who represents the Massachusetts Fifth Congressional District, criticized Trump’s decision to delay signing the bill in a tweet Sunday evening, calling the move “a destructive and selfish ending to a failed presidency.”

The bill, which includes $1.4 trillion to fund government agencies through September, avoids a government shutdown and grants cash to businesses and individuals who may have struggled financially during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Several New England politicians took to Twitter after President Donald Trump announced he had signed a $900 billion pandemic relief package on Sunday evening, after initially threatening to veto the package.

Clark’s sentiments were echoed by Representative Chris Pappas, a Democrat who represents the First Congressional District in New Hampshire.

“While I am pleased that President Trump has finally signed the COVID-19 relief and government funding legislation into law, he should never have [sic] held up this crucial bill that Congress negotiated with his administration on a bipartisan basis,” he wrote.

Democratic Representative Jim McGovern said in delaying the signing of the massive pandemic relief package, Trump not only hurt the recipients of unemployment benefits — of which there are hundreds of thousands in Massachusetts — but put on a “sideshow.”

As a result of the president not signing the bill before midnight on Saturday, recipients of the benefits will receive one less week of expanded assistance than they could have if Trump met the deadline.

“The Art of the Deal? Trump had a big temper tantrum and then [...] signed our bill,” wrote McGovern, who represents the Massachusetts Second Congressional District, on Twitter. “Glad his sideshow will be over soon.”

McGovern said the lapse in benefits is “going to hurt a lot of Americans who were already hurting.”

“But as his administration has shown us so many times, the cruelty is the point,” McGovern wrote. “Only 24 more days of this.”

Trump had delayed the signing of the measure, which had received widespread bipartisan support after months of negotiations, with a last-minute objection to the $600 relief checks set to be sent to most Americans. Though he had largely stayed out of talks prior, the president said shortly after the House and Senate agreed to the deal that people should be receiving more — to the tune of $2,000.

Those including Massachusetts Senator Ed Markey and Vermont Senator Bernie Sanders had “been fighting for months to get Congress to pass a $2,000 direct payment for the working class,” previously, Sanders wrote on Twitter Sunday.

McGovern said a stand-alone bill “to increase survival checks to $2,000″ will be brought to the floor tomorrow.

“Democrats have called for this for months,” McGovern wrote. “We can and must do more!”

Republican Senator Susan Collins of Maine, on the other hand, praised Trump’s decision to sign the bill, saying it was “welcome news for the American people” in a statement Sunday night. She noted the package included two provisions she helped author — one allowing small businesses in the hospitality sector to receive a second forgivable loan for the Paycheck Protection Program, and the other providing targeted assistance to loggers.

“The package also fully funds our government through September 2021 and provides significant investments including strengthening our defense and assisting our veterans to providing funding for biomedical research and public health to supporting transportation and economic development programs that will help our country as we make progress to defeat the pandemic,” she wrote.

Others like Senator Angus King, an independent representing Maine, offered a more measured response in applauding Trump’s acceptance of the package.

“We did our job for the American people, and are glad the President finally agreed,” he wrote.

Senator Jeanne Shaheen of New Hampshire, a Democrat, urged the Trump administration to move quickly in distributing funds.

“Congress wrote and delivered this bill to the President’s desk -- now his administration need to get this relief out the door,” she wrote.





Abigail Feldman can be reached at abigail.feldman@globe.com. Shannon Larson can be reached at shannon.larson@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @shannonlarson98.