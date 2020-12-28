A high-stakes lottery will decide the future of marijuana in Rhode Island

It’s a high-stakes competition in which organizations will spend tens of thousands dollars just to apply. And while medical marijuana alone turn a hefty profit, many of the players involved are betting that a more lucrative prize is on the horizon: the complete legalization of marijuana for adults, like in Massachusetts.

But that didn’t stop 28 entities from enlisting a sitting mayor, several former state lawmakers, and a phalanx of prominent lobbyists as they prepared their applications to open six new compassion centers – the places where people can purchase medical marijuana – throughout the state.

PROVIDENCE – The rules say that you don’t have to know a guy to enter Rhode Island’s multimillion-dollar medical marijuana business. All you have to do is get lucky and be one of six nonprofits to win a lottery that will take place sometime next year.

Advertisement

“People are assuming that the compassion centers will be the exclusive sellers of recreational marijuana,” said Jeff Padwa, an attorney who represents Rhode Island Care Concepts, which submitted four applications to open sites in Rhode Island.

Organizations – they’re required to be registered as nonprofits – had until Dec. 15 to submit applications and a non-refundable $10,000 check to the state to win one of the six licenses, which will be split into six geographical zones, with only one compassion center allowed in each zone.

“It’s literally a roll of the dice, financially,” Padwa said.

No entity is allowed to open more than one compassion center, but well-capitalized ones submitted applications in multiple zones to increase their odds. The winners will be selected at some point in 2021, and they’ll be required to pay a $500,000 annual licensing fee to the state.

All told, 45 applications were filed by 28 nonprofits, and their boards include a who’s who list of influencers across the state.

Advertisement

Zone 1: Burrillville, Cumberland, Glocester, North Smithfield, Smithfield, and Woonsocket

The five nonprofits that submitted applications are: Livity Compassion Center, Medici Compassionate Care Center, New Leaf Compassion Center, Pinnacle Compassion Center, and RMI Compassion Center. One of New Leaf’s directors is listed as George Cancel, who owns one of the largest telecommunications construction companies in region.

Zone 2: Central Falls, Johnston, Lincoln, North Providence, and Providence

Ten organizations are vying for the license: Ascend Rhode Island Compassion Center, Faded Minds, Lucy Rozen Compassion Center, New Leaf Compassion Center, Perfect Union, Pinnacle Compassion Center, Rhode Island Care Concepts, Rhode Island Compassion Center, Sanctuary Medicinals, and Solar Therapeutics Rhode Island.

Perfect Union runs multiple marijuana dispensaries in California, and lists lobbyists Rick McAuliffe and Jeffrey Taylor as two of its directors in Rhode Island. Ascend Rhode Island lists former state Representative Robert Flaherty as a director. Sanctuary Medicinals includes Mark Pelson, a former managing director at Providence Equity, and Frank McMahon, who runs the lobbying firm Advocacy Solutions.

Zone 3: Coventry, Foster, Scituate, West Greenwich, and West Warwick

There are only two nonprofits vying for a license in Zone 3: Green Wave and Rhode Island Compassion Center.

Zone 4: Cranston, East Greenwich, North Kingstown, and Warwick

This is the most competitive zone, with 12 applicants: Cann Cure Compassion, Coastal Farms Wellness Center, Compassion Center of New England, Co-Op City, Enlite RI, Mammoth Health and Wellness, New Leaf Compassion Center, Perfect Union, Rhode Island Care Concepts, Rhode Island Compassion Center, Solar Therapeutics Rhode Island, and The Winding Rhode Compassion Center.

Advertisement

Attorney and former state Representative J. Russell Jackson is listed as the incorporator for Coastal Farms Wellness Center. Two of Enlite RI’s directors are Leonard Lopes, a lobbyist, and Peter Picknelly, who runs the Peter Pan bus company. Solar Therapeutics runs a dispensary in Massachusetts, and lists Providence School Board president Nicholas Hemond as one of its directors.

Zone 5: Charlestown, Exeter, Hopkinton, Narragansett, Richmond, South Kingstown, and Westerly

The entities that filed applications include: Coastal Compassion Center, Compassion Center by Bonsai, Green Wave, Mammoth Health and Wellness, South County Compassion Center, Plant Based Compassionate Care, Rhode Island Care Concepts, Rhode Island Compassion Center, Solar Therapeutics Rhode Island, and The Winding Rhode Compassion Center.

Mammoth already runs a “solvent-less extraction” cultivation facility in Rhode Island, and is now seeking to run a compassion center. Nicholas Salvadore, an executive with Aspen Blue Cultures marijuana company in Massachusetts, is one of the directors for The Winding Rhode.

Zone 6: Barrington, Bristol, East Providence, Jamestown, Little Compton, Middletown, Newport, New Shoreham, Pawtucket, Portsmouth, Tiverton, and Warren

The applicants include: Atlas Enterprises, Livity Compassion Center, Mother Earth Wellness, New Leaf Compassion Center, Rhode Island Care Concepts, and The Edward O. Hawkins Center. The Edward O. Hawkins Center listed outgoing Central Falls Mayor James Diossa and former state Senator Rhoda Perry as two of its directors.

Advertisement

While Rhode Island is committed to allowing the compassion centers, it’s less clear whether Rhode Island lawmakers will legalize the sale of marijuana for recreational use in 2021.

Governor Gina Raimondo has proposed a system that would tax and regulate marijuana similar to the way that New Hampshire handles alcohol sales, but the COVID-19 pandemic wiped out any chance of that plan being approved in 2020.

After expressing strong opposition to legalizing marijuana in the past, Rhode Island’s Senate leadership has said it wants to move forward with legalization in 2021. But incoming House Speaker Joseph Shekarchi said he isn’t quite ready to endorse a plan.

In an interview last week, Shekarchi said he wants to hear from multiple stakeholders, including advocates, police chiefs, and representatives from the insurance companies, before deciding how to move forward.

“I wouldn’t bet the farm on it,” Shekarchi said.

Dan McGowan can be reached at dan.mcgowan@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter at @danmcgowan.