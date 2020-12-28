Holbrook teen facing charges after police find stolen gun

A 19-year-old Holbrook man faces charges after he was pulled over while driving with a suspended license and a stolen gun was found in his car, according to the Massachusetts State Police.

State Police pulled Nick Cornay over early Sunday morning after observing him driving erratically and arrested him after discovering that his license had been suspended, according to a police statement. Police said in the statement that they searched his car and found a stolen gun, marijuana, and $1,000 cash.