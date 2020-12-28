Holbrook teen facing charges after police find stolen gun

A 19-year-old Holbrook man faces charges after he was pulled over while driving with a suspended license and a stolen gun was found in his car, according to the Massachusetts State Police.
State Police pulled Nick Cornay over early Sunday morning after observing him driving erratically and arrested him after discovering that his license had been suspended, according to a police statement. Police said in the statement that they searched his car and found a stolen gun, marijuana, and $1,000 cash.
He was stopped near Exit 6 on Route 93 in Quincy at approximately 4 a.m. Sunday. Police found a loaded pistol behind the driver’s seat with an altered serial number, according to the statement. Police said they were able to use the number to identify that the gun was reported stolen.
Bail was set at $20,000. Cornaywas scheduled to be arraigned at Quincy District Court on charges including possession of a firearm with a defaced serial number, operating a motor vehicle with a suspended license, and receiving stolen property under $1,200.