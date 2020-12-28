Man, 31, identified as victim of fatal Saturday night shooting in Lynn

Officials have identified a 31-year-old Lynn man as the victim of the fatal Saturday shooting that left five others injured, the Essex County district attorney’s office announced Monday.

Gustavo Santana of Lynn was pronounced dead the same evening as the shooting, prosecutors said in a statement.

Lynn police responded at about 5:35 p.m. Saturday to the area of Quincy Terrace after receiving multiple reports of gunshots. Police found six victims with gunshot wounds when they arrived, the statement read.