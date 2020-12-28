Man, 31, identified as victim of fatal Saturday night shooting in Lynn

Officials have identified a 31-year-old Lynn man as the victim of the fatal Saturday shooting that left five others injured, the Essex County district attorney’s office announced Monday.
Gustavo Santana of Lynn was pronounced dead the same evening as the shooting, prosecutors said in a statement.
Lynn police responded at about 5:35 p.m. Saturday to the area of Quincy Terrace after receiving multiple reports of gunshots. Police found six victims with gunshot wounds when they arrived, the statement read.
The group was filming a music video before shots were fired at them, the Globe reported.
Four of the victims were taken to Massachusetts General Hospital, with at least two having life-threatening injuries, prosecutors said. Two others were taken to Salem Hospital.
Information on the condition of the other victims was not immediately available but they are all alive, prosecutors said.
The district attorney’s office, Lynn detectives, and State Police are investigating the incident. No arrests have been made, prosecutors said.
