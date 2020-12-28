Medford picks first economic development director

The Northeastern University graduate was previously marketing manager for Uptown, Ill., and a community development specialist for the Peace Corps.

Schrader, who begins his new job in January, comes to Medford after serving nearly a decade as economic development director for the Oak Park Economic Development Corp., in Oak Park, Ill.

As Medford’s economic development director, a post created through this year’s city budget, Schrader will play a key role in municipal projects and such initiatives as the creation of a new city comprehensive master plan, which begins in 2021. He also will work to attract new businesses and support existing ones.

“Filling this position has remained a top priority for my administration from day one. ... Viktor’s experience and personality are a great fit for the city of Medford and I am looking forward to what is in store,” Mayor Breanna Lungo-Koehn said in a statement.

