Medford picks first economic development director

Medford recently chose its first economic development director, naming Viktor Schrader to the post.
Schrader, who begins his new job in January, comes to Medford after serving nearly a decade as economic development director for the Oak Park Economic Development Corp., in Oak Park, Ill.
The Northeastern University graduate was previously marketing manager for Uptown, Ill., and a community development specialist for the Peace Corps.
As Medford’s economic development director, a post created through this year’s city budget, Schrader will play a key role in municipal projects and such initiatives as the creation of a new city comprehensive master plan, which begins in 2021. He also will work to attract new businesses and support existing ones.
“Filling this position has remained a top priority for my administration from day one. ... Viktor’s experience and personality are a great fit for the city of Medford and I am looking forward to what is in store,” Mayor Breanna Lungo-Koehn said in a statement.
