Police shoot man in Brockton while responding to report of domestic violence

Plymouth County District Attorney Timothy Cruz told the Enterprise that the man was armed with a knife when two officers encountered him outside the home and shot him.

The Enterprise of Brockton reported that the man, who has not been identified, later died at Good Samaritan Medical Center.

Brockton police shot a man they said was armed after officers responded to a report of a domestic incident at a residence Monday afternoon, police said.

Officers were dispatched to 33 Overlook Ave. for a “domestic violence situation” shortly before 3 p.m., Brockton police spokesman Darren Duarte said in an e-mail to the Globe.

The Enterprise reported that a child called the police and said two of his relatives were fighting.

Neighbors said they heard multiple gunshots fired after police arrived.

“We heard the fire engine coming, the police showed up and then there was some yelling and police ran in the house and you heard like three gunshots,” Herb Wright told Boston 25 News.

State police detectives assigned to the Plymouth district attorney’s office were investigating, according to the Enterprise.

Massachusetts State Police and Brockton police deferred questions to the Plymouth district attorney’s office, which did not respond to multiple calls and messages seeking information.

Nick Stoico can be reached at nick.stoico@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @NickStoico.