Rain is expected to end 2020, and begin 2021

Highs will struggle to get above freezing on Tuesday with a gusty breeze and wind chill values in the 20s.

Just three days remain in the year and we’re going to close out 2020 and ring in 2021 on a wet note. This is in keeping with the past couple of months with rainfall averaging higher than normal. We’ve actually gotten rid of the entire drought across southern New England.

The cold weather isn’t going to last very long as two storm systems will approach the region.

The first system will arrive Wednesday night and during the day of New Year’s Eve. Presently it looks like the track of the system along with wind flow will bring mainly showers. I’m not expecting much total precipitation and I think the rain could possibly be over by mid-morning New Year’s Eve day.

A weak weather system will bring a few showers to the area to end 2020. TropicalTidbits (Custom credit)

As a side note, although this storm will not affect our area in a major way, it is going to bring wintry weather through the center portion of the country and create difficulty with travel.

Accumulating snow is likely over the next few days across the middle of the country and into Canada. WeatherBell (Custom credit)

The evening of Dec. 31 will be dry, clear, and calm. Obviously, there won’t be many activities going on this year, so the weather won’t be as much of a factor as it typically would be.

High pressure will be building in from Canada for the first day of 2021, and it looks quite chilly. As the high slips to our east, the return flow will bring milder air. This second storm should be mainly in the form of rain. That rain will likely end very early Saturday morning, with clearing skies and cold temperatures.

The first storm of 2021 has the potential to bring heavy rain in southern New England and snow to the north. TropicalTidbits (Custom credit)

After this second storm, the dry weather should continue through the weekend. There may be another potential weather system early next week, but that forecast is obviously going to change this far out.

Overall, our weather continues to be dominated by the Pacific branch of the jet stream. Similar to January of this year, next month may also be dominated by this flow. If this is the case, we would not see any prolonged cold nor would we likely see any major snowstorms. This is not a prediction, it’s just letting you know what would likely happen if the present pattern continues.