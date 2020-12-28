Speaker DeLeo announces resignation

House Speaker Robert DeLeo has announced his resignation from the speakership and from the House.

The announcement by DeLeo, 70, the longest-serving speaker in state history, came in a letter that was read to representatives in the House chamber on Monday.

“It has been an honor and a privilege serving as a member of this institution for almost 30 years,” the letter said. “The faith and trust my colleagues placed in me by electing me as their speaker for a record six consecutive terms fills me with a profound sense of gratitude and appreciation. My pride with what we have collectively accomplished over the last 12 years will never be diminished.”