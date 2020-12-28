Speaker DeLeo announces resignation

House Speaker Robert DeLeo has announced his resignation from the speakership and from the House.
The announcement by DeLeo, 70, the longest-serving speaker in state history, came in a letter that was read to representatives in the House chamber on Monday.
“It has been an honor and a privilege serving as a member of this institution for almost 30 years,” the letter said. “The faith and trust my colleagues placed in me by electing me as their speaker for a record six consecutive terms fills me with a profound sense of gratitude and appreciation. My pride with what we have collectively accomplished over the last 12 years will never be diminished.”
“This House has consistently led the way -- and provided solutions to some of the most complex and challenging public policy problems of our time,” the letter said.
DeLeo also said he knew that the “House is well positioned for continued success.” DeLeo is expected to take a job at Northeastern University.
Applause erupted when the letter was read.
Ron Mariano of Quincy is considered the odds-on favorite to be the next speaker.
Mariano, 74, who has been collecting votes for speaker for years, is expected to win easily. Vote counters believe he will capture more than 110 votes out of a possible 126 Democrats, including those of members considered much more progressive than he is.
