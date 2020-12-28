Community steps up to help Braintree family whose house was destroyed in Christmas Day fire

Derochers said other donations have also flowed in, including gift cards and clothes.

About $20,000 in donations had been raised for the Mitchell family as of Monday morning, whose Pleasant View Avenue home went up in flames Christmas morning, said Angela Derochers, who started a GoFundMe page to help the Mitchells.

The town of Braintree is coming together to help a local family following a Christmas Day three-alarm fire that destroyed their home.

“They would do it for us, and we wanted to do whatever we could do to help them,” the 39-year-old Derochers said, referring to the Mitchells, who are close family friends.

Derochers’s in-laws live next door to the Mitchell family, who has lived there for decades. Lynda and Richard Mitchell will even go and check on her in-laws for Derochers when she is unable, she said.

The 3-alarm fire started around 8:30 a.m. Friday, the Globe reported. The house was a “total loss,” firefighters said.

As soon as they heard about the fire, Derochers and her husband knew “that we needed to do something.”

So they jumped into action. Derochers started posting in the middle of Christmas Day on Braintree-centric social media about what happened, posting her Venmo, her PayPal, and even her phone number to see if anyone wanted to help out. Then she set up the GoFundMe page.

The community responded almost immediately, she said.

Working with the Hoey family, the Mitchells’ other neighbors, the Derochers were able to set up a drive-by benefit Saturday to receive donations.

“We were so humbled and surprised, and it just felt like a miracle to see all the people that showed up on Saturday,” said Derochers, whose family recently moved from Braintree to Townsend. Another drive was held Sunday for those who wanted to continue to donate.

The Mitchells’ car keys were lost in the fire, so a man called a Pembroke locksmith, who made a new set for them and split the cost, Derochers said. Others were handing over $100 bills through their car windows.

People from as far as Florida called and reached out to Derochers so they could send money or donate items.

“I told Lynda, ‘I just want to warn you — this is a lot,’” Derochers said. “I wanted her to be prepared to see everything.”

Upon seeing it all, Lynda burst into tears, stating, “’'I have so many thank-you cards to write,’” Derochers said.

“We’re all really thankful that there are people that are able to help others in their time of need,” Derochers said.

It’s going to take them the week to sort through all the clothes, she said. In a reflection of the current tough times, some people in the community have reached out, saying that they are in need themselves and could use any of the extra items, Derochers said.

The families are hoping to hold a “give back to Braintree” drive, allowing those in need to come get any of the items not needed by the Mitchell family. Anything left over will go to a local church, Derochers said.

“We want to do whatever we can do to give back to the community,” she said.

As a nurse, Derochers said, she knows this year has been hard on everyone. That’s exactly what made it “amazing” to see this kind of support from the community in just a matter of hours, she said.

“2020′s been different for everybody physically, mentally, spiritually, financially,” Derochers said. “To see everybody come together to offer clothes, warm food, anything they can has been really uplifting.”

“This has been an outpouring of generosity and it restores faith in humanity right now,” she said.

