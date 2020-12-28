‘We are in for a very long January.’ TSA screenings hit new high Sunday amid ongoing pandemic

Lisa Farbstein, an agency spokeswoman, tweeted that Sunday’s total of screened travelers nationwide was “the highest checkpoint throughput since the pandemic hit. It is also the 6th day in the last 10 that volume has surpassed 1M. If you choose to travel, please wear a mask.”

According to TSA data, 1,284,599 passengers were screened on Dec. 27. While that’s down dramatically from 2,575,985 on the same date in 2019, the total still marks a high point for air travel screenings during the COVID outbreak.

The Transportation Security Administration screened more travelers nationwide on Sunday than at anytime since the start of the pandemic, according to an agency spokeswoman, despite repeated warnings from elected officials and public health experts to stay home during the holidays to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

The TSA screened 1,191,123 travelers at airport checkpoints nationwide on Dec. 23 this year, down from 1,937,235 in in 2019, agency data shows.

Additional tallies this year showed that 846,520 passengers were screened on Christmas Eve, down sharply from 2,552,194 in 2019; 616,469 on Christmas, down from 2,582,580 last year; 1,128,773 on Dec. 26, compared to 2,470,786 in 2019.

Specific daily numbers for Logan International Airport in Boston weren’t immediately available. A TSA spokesman said Monday via e-mail, “This week passenger volume at Logan was up 24% compared to last week. But still down -61% when compared to this time last year.”

A spokesperson for MassPort, the agency that runs Logan, provided data for the week of Dec. 21 to Dec. 27 showing 106,694 departing travelers were screened at the airport during that period, down from 350,788 during the same week in 2019.

In the days leading up to Christmas in Massachusetts, Governor Charlie Baker and Boston Mayor Martin J. Walsh repeatedly urged residents not to travel for the holidays and to celebrate in-person with their immediate households only, in an effort to combat transmission of the virus.

Baker told reporters last week that officials were “basically begging” everyone to comply with the advisory, citing the “Christmas and New Year’s holidays coming up, where we unfortunately anticipate there could be another significant surge.”

Earlier this month, Dr. Anthony Fauci, the U.S. government’s top infectious-disease expert, forcefully warned against traveling for the winter holidays. He said during the Milken Institute’s Future of Health summit that Christmas holiday season could pose greater risks than Thanksgiving when it comes to spreading the coronavirus.

The Mass. Department of Public Health reported 100 new deaths from COVID-19 on Sunday, the highest one-day death count since last spring, bringing the total number of fatalities in the state since the start of the pandemic to 11,852 deaths from the novel coronavirus.

On Saturday night, Dr. Derek L. Monette, an emergency medicine physician at Mass. General, took to Twitter to vividly underscore the point of the dangers of holiday gatherings amid the pandemic. He posted what he said was a chest ex-ray photo of a patient experiencing COVID symptoms after receiving a negative test days earlier in an effort to get “cleared” for a holiday gathering.

“Negative Covid test just days ago (to get ‘cleared’ for Xmas gathering).,” Monette tweeted. “Now has respiratory symptoms + this chest X-ray. Found out about an asymptomatic exposure. We are in for a very long January. #StayHome”

Dr. Dara Kass, an emergency medicine physician at Columbia University Medical Center who also serves as an associate clinical professor in Columbia’s Department of Emergency, also sounded a cautious note the day after Christmas.

She tweeted that every traveler should get tested 72 hours before heading anywhere.

“No results —> no travel,” Kass wrote. “Positive result —> stay home. Negative result —> you were going anyway. We shouldn’t need federal or state oversight for this. It’s YOUR personal responsibility.”

And earlier this month, Dr. Anthony Fauci, the federal government’s top infectious disease expert, warned that the Christmas holiday season could pose greater risks than Thanksgiving in terms of virus spread, Bloomberg reported.

Fauci, in remarks at the Milken Institute’s Future of Health summit, had said that while Thanksgiving travel and gatherings typically take place for a shorter period of time, Christmas events may continue through Hanukkah and New Year celebrations, the Bloomberg report said.

The TSA is also mindful of the heightened risk.

“If you decide to travel this third day of Kwanzaa, we’d like to share some traveler tips,” the agency tweeted Monday. “Collective work and responsibility is today’s principle. Do your part, wear a face mask and keep a 6ft distance from others as often as possible.”

The agency also tweeted that until further notice, “TSA allows passengers to bring one container of hand sanitizer up to 12oz in carry-on bags. Containers will be screened separately, which may add time to the checkpoint screening experience. #StayHealthyStaySecure”

