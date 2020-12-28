The Globe’s 10 most-read stories of 2020

In May, after people all over the world watched cellphone video of the police killing of George Floyd, a Black man in Minneapolis, thousands of people took to streets in cities big and small to demand an end to police brutality and systemic racism.

The year 2020 was one unlike any other in recent memory. A once-in-a-century global pandemic arrived in March, bringing with it sickness and death and leaving in its wake thousands of people unemployed, facing eviction from their homes, and unsure where their next meal would come from; the loved ones of more than 300,000 Americans grieving for the parents, the partners, the friends they lost and the goodbyes constrained to the speakers and screens of their phones; and front-line health care workers exhausted by the constant flow of sick patients.

And in November, months of political campaigning concluded when a record number of Americans took to the voting booths — or their mailboxes — to elect a new president.

All year, journalists at the Boston Globe brought you stories that tried to help you understand it all. Here’s a look at the most-read stories on BostonGlobe.com from 2020.

10. How the Biogen leadership conference in Boston spread the coronavirus

Within days of executives gathering at the Boston Marriott Long Wharf hotel in February, the Biogen conference would be infamous, identified as an epicenter of the Massachusetts outbreak of COVID-19, with 70 of 92 coronavirus infections in the state at the time linked to the conference. A study in December linked the event to as many as 300,000 coronavirus cases around the world.

9. Baker closes schools, restricts restaurants, bans gatherings over 25 as community spread of coronavirus seen in 7 Mass. counties

Governor Charlie Baker in mid-March ordered all public and private schools across Massachusetts to close for three weeks and limited all restaurants to only takeout and delivery to slow the increasing rate of the spread of the coronavirus.

8. When will the coronavirus pandemic end? What scientists can say about life returning to normal

This story, written in March, looked at what progress in the fight against the virus might look like, as measures to curb the pandemic began to take hold. It asked: What milestones will experts use to measure gains, however incremental, and to ever-so-warily hypothesize when we might return to some semblance of normalcy?

7. A bipartisan group secretly gathered to game out a contested Trump-Biden election. It wasn’t pretty

In June, a group of political operatives, former government and military officials, and academics quietly convened online for what became a disturbing exercise in the fragility of American democracy. The group, which included Democrats and Republicans, gathered to game out possible results of the November election.

6. Guidance against wearing masks for the coronavirus is wrong — you should cover your face | Opinion

In March, when US public health officials had said the general public didn’t need to wear masks, two public health experts laid out a number of reasons why they should in an op-ed. “Cover your face. Nonmedical masks should be worn by everyone going outside,” wrote Shan Soe-Lin and Robert Hecht.

5. A math problem stumped experts for 50 years. This grad student from Maine solved it in days | Globe Magazine

A graduate student named Lisa Piccirillo, who grew up in Maine, learned about the Conway knot problem while attending a math conference in 2018. A week later, she produced a proof that stunned the math world.

When information began emerging about the coronavirus in the beginning of the year, the Globe created a live updates page in late February that functioned as a feed of the latest COVID-19 news across the world, the United States, and Massachusetts. Thirst for the latest news about the pandemic was quickly apparent. When coronavirus cases and deaths began increasing rapidly in the fall, we kicked off a new one that you can find here.

3. A coronavirus cautionary tale from Italy: Don’t do what we did | Globe Ideas

In mid-March, as Italy emerged as an early hot spot for COVID-19, Italian journalist Mattia Ferraresi penned a warning for the United States in Globe Ideas. “It didn’t have to come to this,” he wrote. “We of course couldn’t stop the emergence of a previously unknown and deadly virus. But we could have mitigated the situation we are now in, in which people who could have been saved are dying.”

2 and 1. The latest COVID-19 numbers from Massachusetts and Town-by-town COVID-19 data in Massachusetts

The Globe’s two most-read stories of the year were collections of charts that show how Massachusetts is faring in the fight against the coronavirus. The graphics are based on daily coronavirus numbers, weekly reports, and other data the state has made available. They show how key metrics have risen and fallen throughout the year, most recently with cases and hospitalizations surging again.

