A Maine toilet paper factory slows down after busy year in pandemic

A Maine toilet paper factory that opened months before panic buying ensued at the start of the pandemic has enjoyed a “banner” first year, its owner said.

But things are beginning to slow down and Tissue Plus is focusing on a delayed renovation of its building in Bangor, Marc Cooper told the Bangor Daily News.

The Bangor company’s original plan was to supply tissue products to commercial customers such as hotels, airports and offices. Instead, it launched a mail-order business that now has customers across 40 states, he said.