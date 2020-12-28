State’s most vulnerable residents begin receiving COVID-19 vaccines

A major vaccination campaign began Monday for residents of Massachusetts’ long-term care facilities, a group that has been devastated by the coronavirus pandemic.

Residents of long-term care facilities have accounted for more than 60 percent of coronavirus deaths in Massachusetts. And there are ominous signs infections are surging again: Nearly three-quarters of the state’s 269 long-term-care facilities have at least two COVID-19 cases.

Unlike the vaccination of health care staffers that began earlier this month, residents at long-term care facilities will receive their vaccinations under a federal program administered by the pharmacy chains CVS and Walgreens. Both companies have promised to visit each Massachusetts long-term-care facility at least three times in the coming weeks to administer the shots. Staff at the facilities will also get the shots.