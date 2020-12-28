State’s most vulnerable residents begin receiving COVID-19 vaccines

A major vaccination campaign began Monday for residents of Massachusetts’ long-term care facilities, a group that has been devastated by the coronavirus pandemic.
Residents of long-term care facilities have accounted for more than 60 percent of coronavirus deaths in Massachusetts. And there are ominous signs infections are surging again: Nearly three-quarters of the state’s 269 long-term-care facilities have at least two COVID-19 cases.
Unlike the vaccination of health care staffers that began earlier this month, residents at long-term care facilities will receive their vaccinations under a federal program administered by the pharmacy chains CVS and Walgreens. Both companies have promised to visit each Massachusetts long-term-care facility at least three times in the coming weeks to administer the shots. Staff at the facilities will also get the shots.
One of the first shots of the vaccination campaign was given at 10:16 a.m. to Julio Berclan, 61, of Westborough, a certified nursing assistant at the Beaumont Rehabilitation and Skilled Nursing Center in Westborough.
One challenge has been getting consent from the residents. Many nursing home residents suffer from dementia and other cognitive problems that make it difficult for them to give informed consent. Over the past week, state and national senior care officials have been working with government leaders and CVS and Walgreens to streamline and simplify the consent process.
Health and Human Services Secretary Marylou Sudders has said roughly 115,000 long-term care residents and staff statewide need to be vaccinated, all of them requiring consent forms.
