Climate initiatives won’t go far without placing a cost on carbon

The opinions by former US energy secretary Ernest J. Moniz — on the need for transformation of the US energy sector — and by Jean Flemma, Miriam Goldstein, and Ayana Elizabeth Johnson — on “blue carbon” initiatives — point in the right direction to address the existential problem of human-created climate change (”The challenges and opportunities ahead,” “President-elect should look to the ocean’s heroic potential,” Opinion, Dec. 21). However, they fail to mention, as has so much of public discourse, the need to change the incentives each person faces in their choices on the use of energy resources. As long as our free market does not impose any costs for the external negative effects of burning fossil fuels, all of these ideas will be thwarted.

President-elect Biden must begin to educate Americans on the fairness and efficacy of carbon pricing, ideally in the form of a universal fee and dividend program as championed by Citizens Climate Lobby. While free-market-oriented Republicans and centrist Democrats have shown support for such a strategy, those on the left, such as Senator Edward Markey and Representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, have not made it a priority, while right-wing fossil-fuel advocates have lobbied against what they call a destructive tax.