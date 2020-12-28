‘Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer’ reconsidered, deconstructed

“Rudolph the Red Nosed Reindeer” — that song should be banned. Think about it: Rudolph was the victim of unrelenting bullying. He never got to play in any reindeer games, and the other reindeer teased him mercilessly about his shiny nose. They were schnozzola-shaming him, and yet we sing a happy song about it.

And was it all really OK just because he got to guide Santa’s sleigh on one foggy Christmas Eve? He didn’t volunteer. Santa “volunteered” him. Why? Because being the lead reindeer in bad weather was fraught with danger. Santa wasn’t doing Rudolph any favors making him point reindeer on a night like that.