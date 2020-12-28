Alabama has six football players on AP All-America first team

Gonzaga remained No. 1 in the Associated Press men’s basketball poll, earning 62 of 64 first-place votes after beating then-No. 16 Virginia on Saturday for its poll-record fourth win over a Top 25 team in a team’s first seven games of a season. No. 2 Baylor received the other two first-place votes and Kansas remained No. 3, followed by Villanova and Houston, which each moved up a spot. Wisconsin at No. 6 and Iowa at No. 10 led a contingent of nine Big Ten teams in the poll … Florida junior forward Keyontae Johnson is back with the team but not yet playing following his collapse on the court during a game at Florida State earlier this month. Gators coach Mike White said he has “no idea” whether Johnson will be able to play again this season. The Gators (3-1) play Wednesday night at Vanderbilt (4-2), the Southeastern Conference opener for both teams … Stanford received 26 of 30 first-place votes to stay atop the AP women’s basketball poll. Louisville remained No. 2 while North Carolina State moved up to third, edging UConn by a point in the poll. The Huskies routed Villanova last week but lost two points in the voting. South Carolina stayed fifth.

Heisman Trophy finalists quarterback Mac Jones and receiver DeVonta Smith were selected to the AP All-America team, leading a contingent of five Alabama players on the first-team offense. Crimson Tide running back Najee Harris , tackle Alex Leatherwood , and center Landon Dickerson are also first-team selections. No. 1 Alabama is the first team since 1980, when the AP All-America team began featuring two wide receivers and two running backs, to place a quarterback, running back, and receiver on the first team. Cornerback Patrick Surtain II gives the Crimson Tide a nation-high six first-team selections. No. 4 Notre Dame, Alabama’s College Football Playoff opponent this weekend, has two first-teamers in guard Aaron Banks and linebacker Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah . Boston College junior tight end Hunter Long , who declared for the NFL Draft, was named to the second team … No. 10 Florida will be without its top four pass catchers in Wednesday’s Cotton Bowl against No. 8 Oklahoma. Wide receiver Jacob Copeland announced he won’t make the trip after testing positive for COVID-19, while fellow wideouts Trevon Grimes and Kadarius Toney said they are skipping the game to prepare for their NFL futures. All-American tight end Kyle Pitts had earlier opted out of the game. Pitts is expected to be a top-15 draft pick, and Grimes and Toney also could go in the early rounds … Stanford wide receiver Simi Fehoko is skipping his senior season to enter the NFL draft, finishing his Cardinal career with 62 receptions for 1,146 yards and nine touchdowns in 22 games. He was first-team All-Pac-12 this season after catching 37 passes for 584 yards and three TDs in six games. Fehoko caught a school-record 16 passes for 230 yards and three touchdowns in his final game when the Cardinal beat UCLA in double overtime at the Rose Bowl … Former Arkansas defensive lineman Loyd Philips , the Outland Trophy winner in 1966 and College Football Hall of Fame inductee in 1992, has died from complications of a stroke, the school announced. The school said Phillips died Sunday. He was 75.

NHL

Lundqvist to have open-heart surgery

Washington Capitals goaltender Henrik Lundqvist said that he’s scheduled for open-heart surgery after tests revealed a heart condition that will sideline him for the upcoming season. Lundqvist wrote on Twitter that he’s set to have an aortic valve, aortic root, and ascending aortic replacement. He did not say when. A physical after signing with Washington in October led to further tests and his decision not to play this season. Washington general manager Brian MacLellan says Lundqvist has had a heart issue all along that he managed and the team expected it to be the same. Lundqvist was bought out after last season, his 15th with the Rangers, and signed a one-year, $1.5 million with the Capitals to chase his first Stanley Cup … Chicago Blackhawks forward Kirby Dach could miss the upcoming season after having surgery Monday. Dach fractured his right wrist while playing for Canada’s world junior team during an exhibition against Russia last week. Team physician Michael Terry said Dach is expected to return to hockey-related activities in about 4-to-5 months. Dach, selected by Chicago with the No. 3 pick in the 2019 draft, had eight goals and 15 assists in 64 games as a rookie. Another young Chicago forward, Alex Nylander, had surgery last week to repair a meniscus tear in his left knee and also might miss the entire season … Former NHL MVP Corey Perry signed a one-year contract with the Montreal Canadiens for $750,000. The 35-year-old winger had five goals and 16 assists in 57 games with the Stars last season. Perry has 377 goals and 420 assists in 1,045 games with Anaheim and Dallas. He won a Stanley Cup with Anaheim in 2007 and the Hart Trophy as MVP in 2010-11.

BASEBALL

Padres close to landing Snell from Rays

The San Diego Padres are near to completing a trade to acquire lefthander Blake Snell from the Tampa Bay Rays. The teams have an agreement in place and Snell was told he’ll be sent to the Padres — subject to the review of medical records, according to a person familiar with the deal. The person spoke to The Associated Press late Sunday night on condition of anonymity because no announcement had been made. According to media reports, the Rays would receive 21-year-old pitcher Luis Patiño, catcher Francisco Mejía, pitching prospect Cole Wilcox, and catching prospect Blake Hunt. Snell, the 2018 AL Cy Young Award winner, was 4-2 with a 3.24 ERA in 11 starts during the pandemic-shortened 2020 season. Snell has three years and $39 million remaining on a $50 million, five-year deal he signed in March 2019.

MISCELLANY

Nets’ Dinwiddie needs knee surgery

Spencer Dinwiddie will have surgery to repair a partially torn anterior cruciate ligament in his right knee, an early blow to a Brooklyn Nets team that hoped it had left its injury troubles behind. Dinwiddie was hurt Sunday in Charlotte during the third quarter of the team’s first loss of the season. The Nets said the guard’s surgery was scheduled for next week. Dinwiddie averaged a career-best 20.6 points last season … The NBA fined 76ers president of basketball operations Daryl Morey $50,000 for a since-deleted Dec. 20 tweet about Houston’s James Harden that violated the league’s anti-tampering rule. The tweet commemorated the anniversary of another tweet he sent commemorating Harden breaking Calvin Murphy’s record for most assists with Houston. Typically, teams are prohibited from discussing players under contract to other teams … A women’s World Cup giant slalom ski race was canceled following the opening run after increasingly strong winds (up to 62 miles per hour) destroyed parts of the finish area in Semmering, Austria. Slovakia’s Petra Vlhova had the fastest time in the first run, with Mikaela Shiffrin was 0.59 behind in fourth. A floodlit slalom on the same course is scheduled for Tuesday … A men’s World Cup super-G was called off an hour before its planned start in Bormio, Italy, and rescheduled for Tuesday because of bad weather in the Italian Alps. The move forced the postponement of the classic downhill from Tuesday to Wednesday.