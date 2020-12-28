Bill Belichick isn’t getting a pass on Patriots’ QB situation

Tom Brady anchored most of those Patriot wins and Brady this year is playing in Tampa. In his absence, the Bills are the best team in the AFC East and the Patriots are the team with the quarterback controversy.

The Bills have been Patriot punching bags for the last two decades, but in 2020 the Tomato Cans are on the other shelf. The Bills are playoff bound and the sub-.500 Patriots are playing out the string. Bill Belichick came into the night with a 35-6 record vs. Buffalo as head coach in New England.

It was Bizzaro World at Gillette Stadium on Monday night as the division-winning Buffalo Bills came to Foxborough to play the moribund New England Patriots two weeks before the start of the NFL playoffs.

Buffalo’s Josh Allen has replaced Brady as the best quarterback in the division and he pushed the Bills to a 10-3 lead early in the second quarter. The Pats, meanwhile, were getting more nothing from the air from the likable, but struggling, Cam Newton. His legs still work fine, however, as he showed as he scored from 9 yards out midway through the second quarter to cut the deficit to 10-9.

Belichick’s petulance regarding questions related to his quarterback situation was off the charts for a full seven days after the stink show in Miami. And there was no excuse for it.

Earth to Bill: You have great fans who support and care deeply about every aspect of your football team. When you allow Brady to take a hike, then replace him with the worst Patriot quarterback since Marc Wilson, you are going to get questions about it. And when your team is mathematically eliminated from the playoff race, folks are going to wonder if you might try the kid you drafted a couple of years ago.

It matters to your fans and your reluctance to answer a question about the topic is immature, tone-deaf, arrogant, and obtuse. That stuff flies when you are going to the Super Bowl every other year, but in 2020 you are Rex Ryan, not Vince Lombardi. A pledge to “coach better” requires some consideration of how lucky you are to work in a market that tolerates unnecessary boorishness.

Now that we have that out of the way, let’s update ourselves on Bill vs. Tom, 2020. Belichick roared into an early lead in this competition just after Labor Day, but now we are past Christmas and Brady is looking like Secretariat at the Belmont. The Patriots went into Monday Night with a 6-8 record, out of the playoffs for the first time since 2008 (when Brady was hurt), incapable of scoring a touchdown (zero TDs over nine quarters), featuring a quarterback who had five touchdown passes in the first 14 games of the season. Brady is taking Tampa to the playoffs for the first time in 14 years and threw six touchdown passes (668 yards!) in his last four quarters of football.

I will probably never subscribe to this narrative, but until proven otherwise, Belichick is going to have to live with the fact that he’s never won without Brady. In eight years without Brady as his quarterback, Belichick is 61-71 with one playoff appearance. With Brady, he was 219-64, went to nine Super Bowls and copped the AFC East 17 times. In his three Patriot seasons without Tom, he is 22-24 with no playoffs.

Oh, and not to pile on, but Brady has taken all the Patriot good luck with him to Tampa. The talented-but-combustible Bucs get to play the winner of the NFC Least in the first round of the playoffs. In other words, as he always did here, Brady gets the Tomato Cans in the first round of the playoffs.

I was there the last time a Belichick-coached, sub-.500 Pats team played the Bills in a meaningless game at the end of a season. It was Dec. 17, 2000, and the 4-10 Patriots beat the Bills, 13-10, in the snow in overtime on Adam Vinatieri’s 24-yard field goal. Pats franchise quarterback Drew Bledsoe, a man with a sense of history, helped clear the turf for Vinatieri’s kick and told reporters, “We couldn’t find a convict.” Nick Cafardo wrote the Globe’s game story.

Monday’s game got off to a sad start for the Pats when Damiere Byrd dropped a sure touchdown pass (it hit him in the facemask) on a trickeration play that worked to perfection. The Pats settled for a 45-yard field goal to take a 3-0 lead in the third minute. After the Bills tied it with a chip-shot field goal, the Pats went three-and-out (Newton taking a sack on third down), then got suckered on a fake punt that led to a Bills touchdown. It was a Belichick special-teams nightmare.

After Allen patiently watched his receivers drop two passes in the end zone (imagine Brady’s fits if the Bucs’ wideouts did that) the Bills quarterback handed off to Zack Moss who ran 5 yards into the end zone to give the Bills a 10-3 lead moments into the second quarter. Adam Butler crushed New England with a pair of offsides calls in the red zone.

Newton (nine straight quarters without a touchdown pass) was still Belichick’s quarterback as the Pats and Bills lurched toward halftime.

Dan Shaughnessy is a Globe columnist.