Bills do a number on Patriots to complete sweep, first AFC East rival to do that since 2000

On Monday, the team they so fervently root for owned the most important piece of real estate in Patriots Nation, belting Cam Newton and Company, 38-9, on what felt like the longest night of the year in New England.

FOXBOROUGH — A week ago, Bills fans rented a billboard just down the road apiece from the Patriots home turf to claim their supremacy.

It was another long night for Cam Newton and the Patriots offense, here Newton getting sacked by Dean Marlowe in the second quarter.

In winning their 12th game of the year, the Bills became the first team to sweep the AFC East season series against the Patriots since 2000 when the Jets and Dolphins turned the trick.

According to Elias, New England’s 19-year run was the longest since the AFL-NFL merger in 1970. The Rams (1970-80) and Cowboys (1971-81) had the next longest at 11 straight seasons.

Advertisement

New England (6-9) struggled in all areas. The offense couldn’t establish any rhythm, the defense couldn’t stop Josh Allen or Stefon Diggs, and even the special teams had some rare hiccups.

The Patriots started just the way they wanted, by putting up points on their first drive, but like so many times this season, it could have been more.

After Sony Michel ripped off a pair of runs — including a 29-yarder — to suck in the Bills defense, Newton rolled right and found a wide-open Damiere Byrd inside the 5-yard line, but the Patriots receiver inexplicably dropped the sure touchdown. New England had to settle for Nick Folk’s 45-yard field goal — his 26th straight — and a 3-0 lead.

The Bills stampeded right down the field on a 10-play drive and appeared poised to take the lead until Devin McCourty blew up Devin Singletary on third down. Tyler Bass’s 22-yard chip shot tied it at 3.

New England went three-and-out on its next drive.

After rookie Devin Asiasi (zero catches on the year) dropped a pass, the Bills dropped Newton for 13-yard sack, forcing a Jake Bailey punt — which he blasted 62 yards.

Advertisement

The next drive was an emotional killer for the home team.

After it appeared the defense forced a three-and-out, southpaw upback Jaquan Johnson completed a pass on a fake punt that extended the drive.

A 22-yard scramble by Allen on fourth and 1 extended it further and after both Taiwan Jones (laser to his chest) and Dawson Knox (laser off his fingers) dropped sure TD passes from Allen, Zack Moss ran it in from 5 yards for a 10-3 lead.

Back-to-back big runs from Michel (21 yards) and J.J. Taylor (28 yards) fueled a 90-yard answer drive that Newton capped with 9-yard run. Folk sailed the PAT wide and Buffalo maintained its lead at 10-9.

Newton’s score matched the franchise mark for rushing TDs by a QB (12) set by Steve Grogan in 1976.

The Bills extended their lead to 17-9 when Allen hit an absolutely wide-open Lee Smith — the tight end was a 2011 Patriots pick — for a 4-yard TD.

Buffalo nearly scored earlier in the drive, but a deep Allen shot to Gabriel Davis on fourth down was nullified when Bill Belichick called timeout in the nick of time.

New England went three and out when Asiasi, who came charging on the field late, couldn’t grab Newton’s pass with Jordan Poyer in tight coverage.

The AFC East champs then broke out their quick-strike offense, on the next drive, with Allen capping a three-play drive by hitting Stefon Diggs with a 50-yard catch and run TD.

Advertisement

Diggs had been kept under wraps early by J.C. Jackson, but the NFL’s leading receiver simply ran away from the cornerback on a crossing route, catching Allen’s pass in stride and turning on the jets to the end zone for a 24-9 advantage.

New England’s final drive before the half ended when Newton bounced a pass to a wide-open N’Keal Harry.

The onslaught continued in the third quarter.

Buffalo opened the second half with a methodical eight-play, 75-yard drive that had a familiar ending: Allen hitting Diggs with an 18-yard TD toss. In celebration, Diggs launched the ball toward the lighthouse toward Walpole.

Newton got one more series — he went three and out — before the Patriots turned to Jarrett Stidham.

The second-year signal caller went 2 for 5 on his first drive — helped by a roughing-the-passer call on third down — but he failed to get his club into scoring position and the Patriots trailed by 22 entering the fourth.

Allen and Diggs added one more connection — an 8-yarder to cap a 10-play, 95-yard drive before calling it a night.





Jim McBride can be reached at james.mcbride@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @globejimmcbride.