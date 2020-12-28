EMass girls’ basketball players to watch in 2020-21 season

Lauren Beach, Medway — The reigning Tri-Valley League Small MVP put up 15 points and 10 rebounds per game as a junior. She will play at Fairfield.

Kayana Armbrister, Fenway — The junior forward will be a force if the Boston City League gets on the court. A junior forward who already has multiple Division 1 offers, she racked up 18.5 points and 14.0 rebounds per game in 2019-20.

Maiya Bergdorf, St. Mary’s — A versatile senior wing headed to Sacred Heart, Bergdorf produced 15.2 points and 8.8 rebounds per game in the run to the D3 state final.

Shay Bollin, Bridgewater-Raynham — The Duke-bound junior averaged 18.8 points, 10 rebounds, 2.6 assists, and 2.5 blocks per game for the defending D1 South champions.

Avery Burns, Nauset — A 5-foot-7 guard, Burns poured in a team-high 15.3 points per game as a junior, burying 63 percent of her 3-pointers and shooting 80 percent from the free-throw line.

Carley Dangora, Woburn – The returning Middlesex League All-Star averaged 9 points, 5 rebounds, and 5 assists per game on last year’s 21-2 squad, and she’ll take on a larger role as junior.

Katelyn Mollica, Foxborough – In pacing the Warriors to a share of the Division 2 title, the rising senior All-Scholastic produced 18.9 points and 2.7 assists per game.

Megan Olbrys, Norwood — A returning All-Scholastic, the 6-foot junior was the Tri-Valley League Large MVP after collecting 15 points and 10 boards per game.

Olivia Quinn, Franklin – A returning All-Scholastic, Quinn averaged 15.2 points per game last season for the undefeated Panthers.

Tatum Shaw, Andover — The Warriors’ run as co-Division 1 state champions was fueled by the 5-foot-8 guard, who averaged 16.7 points and 3.7 steals per game en route to All-Scholastic honors.

Players selected from EMass conference and leagues, and whose school districts have not cancelled their seasons.

