EMass. girls’ basketball teams to watch in 2020-21

Andover (19-7) — Led by senior guard Tatum Shaw, the Warriors will be out prove that their run to the 2020 Division 1 state final was more than a Cinderella story.

There will be no MIAA postseason, but these programs will be in the hunt for conference and league titles in Eastern Mass. (listed with final 2019-20 records).

Bridgewater-Raynham (21-3) — The defending Division 1 South champions welcome back two-time All-Scholastic Shay Bollin and New Hampshire-bound guard Kenzie Matulonis.

Central Catholic (18-4) — Central ran into red-hot Andover in the Division 1 North quarterfinals last year, but not before racking up 18 wins. The Raiders, if the Merrimack Valley Conference is a go, will make their mark again.

Foxborough (24-2) — With the return of high-scoring Katelyn Mollica, the reigning Division 2 co-champions back will be formidable again.

Franklin (25-0) — Last year’s dream run was cut short before the Division 1 title game, but coach John Leighton returns a number of key pieces, including catalysts Erin Quaile and Olivia Quinn.

Medway (21-4) — All-Scholastic Lauren Beach is back as a senior for a squad that advanced to the Division 2 semifinals.

Natick (20-3) — The Red Hawks graduated star forward Brenna McDonald (Yale), but return 11 varsity players from the Division 1 Central finalist.

North Reading (16-9) —The Hornets will be eager to build on last year’s magical run, in which they knocked off top seeds Newburyport and Pentucket to capture their first Division 2 North title.

St. Mary’s (25-2) — Sacred Heart-bound Maiya Bergdorf leads the way for the reigning Division 3 co-champions.

Woburn (21-2) — The Tanners were contenders throughout last season before dropping a 1-point heartbreaker to Cambridge in the D1 North semifinals.