Friars on fire: San Diego to add Yu Darvish from Cubs in reported seven-player deal

According to multiple reports, righthander Yu Darvish is headed to the Gaslamp District and the surging Padres for a package of prospects. Along with the 34-year-old Darvish, MLB.com reports , the Padres will also acquire Darvish’s personal catcher, Victor Caratini, while sending righthander Zach Davies and minor leaguers Reginald Preciado, Owen Caissie, Ismael Mena, and Yeison Santana to Chicago.

Twenty-four hours after apparently adding former AL Cy Young winner Blake Snell in a trade with Tampa Bay, and hours after nabbing South Korean infielder Ha-Seong Kim via the posting process, the San Diego Padres are further bolstering their rotation in a big way.

Advertisement

Baseball America reported the four prospects were ranked between Nos. 15 and 20 in its team-by-team rankings for the 2021 season.

San Diego made its first playoff appearance in 14 years this fall and boasts one of the most exciting young stars in the game in Fernando Tatis Jr.

The Padres made a big addition to their pitching staff in August, nabbing Mike Clevinger from Cleveland, but he threw just 20 innings before needing Tommy John surgery. He will miss the 2021 season, leaving a gap in the rotation San Diego has made every effort to fill.

Darvish, like Snell, is under team control for the next three seasons. His deal, however, still has $62 million on it, the latter half of a six-year, $126-million pact with the Cubs in which he threw fewer than 300 innings in three seasons. Darvish’s best season in Chicago was this shortened one, going 8-3 with a 2.01 ERA and an NL-best 2.23 FIP in 12 regular-season starts. (He finished second to free agent Trevor Bauer in Cy Young voting.)

Darvish broke into the majors with the Texas Rangers in 2012, signed out of Japan and winning 39 games in three seasons; his 277 strikeouts led the league in 2013. San Diego general manager A.J. Preller was part of the Texas front office then, making this deal a reunion of sorts.

Advertisement

The Padres were swept in the Division Series this fall by the eventual champion Dodgers.