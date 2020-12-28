History-making Frank Gore, 37, to miss Jets’ finale against Patriots

Gore, who became the third player in NFL history to run for 16,000 yards, was hurt in the fourth quarter of the Jets’ 23-16 victory over the Cleveland Browns. It was originally called a chest injury by the team after Gore left, but tests revealed the lung contusion.

The 37-year-old New York Jets running back has a bruised lung that coach Adam Gase said Monday will keep Gore out of the season finale at New England on Sunday.

Frank Gore reached a milestone on his final carry of the game Sunday — and maybe of his career.

“That’s going to be one of those ones where he will not be available for a few weeks,” Gase said. “Obviously, with one game left, he won’t be able to finish that last game.”

Gore had 14 carries for 48 yards, leaving him at exactly 16,000 yards rushing. The third-leading rusher in NFL history is behind only Emmitt Smith (18,355) and Walter Payton (16,726). Gore has played in 240 games, a record for NFL running backs, over 16 seasons.

Gore recently said he hadn’t decided on whether this would be his final season, and would speak to his family during the offseason while weighing things. Gase said Gore hasn’t discussed his plans beyond this season.

Gore signed a one-year deal worth $1.05 million with the Jets last May and will be a free agent in the offseason.

“You just never know,” said Gore, who turns 38 on May 14. “I’ve got to be real with myself, how teams think about my age. They might not want a 38-year-old running back on the team. It’s tough because I don’t know about next year.”

Gore finishes this season with 653 yards rushing and two touchdowns, but a career-low 3.5 yards per carry. He also caught 16 passes for 89 yards, including a 6-yard reception on third down against the Los Angeles Rams that sealed the Jets’ first victory of the season last week.

Gore has also left a mark on his Jets teammates this season with his tireless work ethic and love for the game — even while the Jets were winless through the first 13 games.

“He’s amazing,” quarterback Sam Darnold said. “All the young guys on the team, including myself, look at him and you just want to embody everything that he shows on a day-to-day basis. It’s so consistent, and that’s why he’s had such a long career. That’s why he’s had the career that he’s had, is because he’s so consistent day in and day out, regardless of circumstances . . .

“I’m super happy to have played with him and super grateful to have played with him this year.”

With Gore sidelined for the finale, the Jets will use La’Mical Perine, Ty Johnson, and Josh Adams against the Patriots.

Gore, who overcame two torn ACLs in college at Miami, spent his first 10 NFL seasons in San Francisco, then three in Indianapolis, followed by one-year stints in Miami and Buffalo before joining the Jets.

“He’s helped keep these guys together, showed guys the right way to do things, and that’s been great for that running backs room with the amount of young players we have in there,” Gase said. “The young players on the team, just in general, seeing him working day in and day out and understanding that no matter what your record is, how you’re supposed to come to work, how you’re supposed to practice, how you’re supposed to play the game.

“I can’t say enough as far as what he’s done by leading by example.”

Browns get healthy in time for finale

Browns coach Kevin Stefanski said some of the players who missed Sunday’s loss because of COVID-19 protocols will be eligible to return to practice Thursday as Cleveland prepares to play Pittsburgh with a playoff spot riding on the outcome.

The Browns (10-5) were beaten, 23-16, by the New York Jets, who took advantage of Cleveland being without its top four wide receivers, including leading target Jarvis Landry, starting left tackle Jedrick Wills, and two linebackers after they were placed on the COVID list.

They’ll be able to return this week as long as they test negative, Stefanski said.

Sunday’s loss — which came after a whirlwind 24 hours — put the Browns in jeopardy of missing the postseason and in a win-or-miss situation this weekend against the Steelers, who have clinched the AFC North title and could rest some players.

Cleveland’s trying to end a playoff drought stretching to 2002, the NFL’s current longest dry spell.

Landry was ruled ineligible, along with receivers Rashard Higgins, Donovan Peoples-Jones, and KhaDarel Hodge after they had come in close contact with starting linebacker B.J. Goodson, who tested positive for the virus and will also miss the Pittsburgh game.

Wills was kept out Sunday because he was showing COVID symptoms. He had been placed on the COVID list last week after close contact with someone outside the organization and then activated Saturday.

Also, rookie linebacker Jacob Phillips was ruled out after having close contact with Goodson.

Stefanski said none of the six has tested positive.

The players had spent time together in the recovery pool area inside the team’s facility, which wasn’t a violation. However, it was deemed as high-risk close contact by the league and necessitated them being held out of Cleveland’s biggest game to date this season.

Stefanski wouldn’t say if the players had skirted team safety guidelines, but said he addressed the situation with the offending players.

“We absolutely have to learn from this,” he said.

Stefanski is also hopeful starting right guard Wyatt Teller will practice Wednesday. He’s missed the past two games with a sprained ankle, and the Browns missed him Sunday when they only rushed for 45 yards. Rookie Nick Harris made his first career start in Teller’s spot.

Harris injured his knee against the Jets and is day to day along with linebackers Sione Takitaki and Tae Davis.

Ravens out $250k for protocol failures

The Baltimore Ravens were fined $250,000 by the NFL for violating COVID-19 protocols, a person with direct knowledge of the punishment told the Associated Press on Monday.

The team was not docked draft picks for the violations, which led to a coronavirus outbreak and the rescheduling of the Ravens’ Thanksgiving night game against Pittsburgh.

The person spoke on condition of anonymity because the discipline has not been announced.

Ravens coach John Harbaugh acknowledged Monday that the team had been fined for the violation of protocol.

“We respect the league’s process and discipline process, and we accepted the discipline,” said Harbaugh, who was wearing a mask during his weekly Zoom interview the media.

In Baltimore’s outbreak, 23 players wound up on the league’s reserve/COVID-19 list, with several coaches and team personnel also affected. The game with the Steelers eventually was played the following Wednesday, and the Ravens’ matchup with Dallas was moved to Dec. 8 in a rare Tuesday game.

The Ravens suspended strength and conditioning coach Steve Saunders for failing to report coronavirus symptoms and for not following protocol within the facility.

Saunders returned to work last week, according to Harbaugh, who added, “Beyond that, really, I have no comments on it. We never comment on internal discipline at all, whoever it might be, and we’re just moving forward.”

In the wake of the virus outbreak at the team training facility, team president Dick Cass addressed the issue in a statement issued Dec. 5.

“Despite our best efforts, the protocol is only as effective as our weakest link,” Cass said. “With a dangerous virus like this, everyone must comply with the protocol to avoid infecting many. We now know that not everyone at the Ravens followed the protocol thoroughly.”

Cass said four strains of COVID-19 were discovered at the team facility. Three were contained, the fourth was not.

“We cannot undo what has occurred. But, we can do our best to learn from what has happened and be vigilant moving forward to ensure that it does not happen again,” Cass said. “As the recent experience has shown us, this virus does not need a large opening to spread within an organization, and 99 percent compliance is not a passing grade when dealing with this virus.”

Four other teams this year have been fined for multiple protocol violations. The Las Vegas Raiders lost a sixth-round selection in 2021 and were fined $500,000, while the New Orleans Saints were stripped of a seventh-rounder and fined $500,000.

New England and Tennessee previously were fined $350,000 but did not have a draft choice taken away.

Gostkowski added to Titans’ COVID list

The Tennessee Titans placed kicker Stephen Gostkowski on the Reserve/COVID-19 list.

Gostkowski played in Sunday night’s 40-14 loss in Green Bay, pushing the opening kickoff out of bounds. He also made two extra points.

The reserve list is for players who either test positive for COVID-19 or are in quarantine after being in close contact with someone who has tested positive.

The four-time Pro Bowl kicker has made 18 of 26 field goals this season and is 46 of 48 on extra points. Gostkowski has made a career-high seven field goals of 50 yards or longer.

The Titans (10-5) can clinch the AFC South for the first time since 2008 with a win Sunday in Houston or a Colts loss.