How conference play is trending in men’s college basketball

Still, there are some trends that have developed, enough to make a call on how the conference play may pan out.

It’s not an easy chore to evaluate conference races in men’s college basketball given the haphazard nature of scheduling this year. That is, when one team has played two games and another has played as many as eight.

Favorites: For once, it’s not just Duke and North Carolina. In fact, both are vulnerable. Florida State, with great depth and dynamic freshman Scottie Barnes, is the favorite.

Duke can develop into a contender despite some obvious problems, such as noncompetitive home losses to Michigan State and Illinois; it’s difficult to eliminate the Blue Devils entirely.

Virginia will continue to strangle opponents with defense but the Cavaliers are limited offensively.

Maybe we should just admit this is a football league, with two teams in the College Football Playoff.

Contenders: Miami needs point guard Chris Lykes healthy. Believe it or not, North Carolina fits in here. The Heels are still developing.

How Boston College fits in: For the second consecutive year, the ACC isn’t as powerful as projected. There are some opportunities for wins out there, but the BC guards have to start playing with more consistency for that to happen. Everything hinges on guard play with the Eagles.

Atlantic 10

Favorites: Clearly, it’s Saint Louis and Richmond. Saint Louis has a veteran lineup and a defensive mind-set. Richmond thrives despite a tiny backcourt and succeeds with unselfish play.

Contenders: Dayton, last year’s runaway champion, is still a gritty bunch led by point guard Jalen Crutcher. VCU has returned to playing hectic, full-court basketball. St. Bonaventure has a good inside-out combination with Osun Osunniyi and Kyle Lofton.

How UMass fits in: Tre Mitchell is a Player of the Year candidate, and he’s capable of carrying the Minutemen, but there’s not enough around him to get to the top of the league at this time.

CAA

Favorites: This might be the most balanced league in the country. Preseason picks Elon and Hofstra and Towson remain the favorites, but it’s not overwhelming. Towson is 1-4 in nonconference play.

Contenders: Delaware and Drexel both have enough veterans to make a run at the regular-season title. Both, however, lost to A10 also-ran La Salle, and Delaware got beat badly by Maryland-Baltimore County.

How Northeastern fits in: The Huskies are a brave bunch, or at least coach Bill Coen is, taking on road games at Syracuse, Georgia, and West Virginia. They will be hardened by that stretch.

If point guard Tyson Walker doesn’t get injured on one of his aggressive attacks at the basket, there’s no reason they couldn’t do some damage in a wide-open league. We’ll find out quickly, with Elon coming to Boston for two games this weekend.

America East

Favorites: Vermont and UMBC. The Catamounts are a perennial, but based on early results, UMBC looks like the team to beat.

Contenders: Stony Brook and Hartford are both off to decent starts.

How UMass Lowell fits in: The River Hawks split with Vermont and showed they can compete with the best in the league. They struggled at Stony Brook, but they have a chance to contend.

Northeast

Favorite: Bryant, off its big victory at UMass and a decent loss at Syracuse.

Contenders: LIU and FDU. LIU hasn’t played many games (1-1), but the Blackbirds have some talent. FDU is 2-6, but the Knights will still be a contender.

How Merrimack fits in: The Warriors haven’t played a game because of COVID problems. On paper, they’re a contender, but they start off well behind everyone else.

The Patriot League starts this weekend, but those teams did not play a nonconference schedule. On paper, Boston University is one of the favorites.

Other thoughts

▪ Gonzaga has clearly distanced itself from the rest of the top teams in America. What the Zags did to Virginia (98-75) was memorable. The one team that could compete with them is Baylor, and the teams were scheduled to play until a positive COVID test led to a cancellation. There’s no plan to reschedule it right now. Meanwhile, the Zags should romp through the West Coast Conference; the only danger for a loss is the final game of the season Feb. 27 at BYU.

▪ Before last season, college basketball’s rule makers said they would try to eliminate flopping. It’s been a huge failure, as awful offensive fouls continue to get called. I assume this is what the coaches want, since they have the power to eliminate it. Here are two thoughts: No offensive fouls can be drawn in the lane, and weak-side offensive fouls should be outlawed. That is, when a player who is not defending the dribbler suddenly jumps in his path and falls backward. Get rid of it.

▪ Some notable starts: Kentucky is 1-6 for the first time since 1911. It’s official: The Playaz have to win the SEC tournament to make the NCAA tournament … Northwestern is 3-0 in the Big Ten for the first time since the 1967-68 season. The Wildcats were 3-17 in the league last season but have some decent young talent that’s coming together … Georgia is 6-0 for the first time since 1982-83, when the Bulldogs went to the Final Four … Chattanooga is 9-0, first time in school history … Citadel is 7-0, the best start in 101 years of basketball, although the schedule has been extremely soft. By the way, if you’ve never read Pat Conroy’s book, “My Losing Season,” about playing at Citadel, I’d highly recommend it … Drake is 9-0 for the first time in 115 years of playing basketball.

