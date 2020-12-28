No surprise, Troy Brown bringing plenty of energy to his role as Patriots assistant coach

Now in the second act of his football career, Brown, a three-time Super Bowl winner, is doing the same thing. Serving as running backs/kick returners coach, Brown was recently given a rave review from Ivan Fears , a man who knows a thing or two about coaching.

During his 15-year Patriots career, the receiver, returner, and cameo cornerback had a penchant for jolting teammates, opponents, and fans with electric plays.

Fears is in his 30th NFL coaching season — 24th in New England — and has spent the past 18 years as the Patriots running backs coach.

Fears, 66, still loves coaching and has no plans to retire, but he really appreciates what Brown has done for him and running backs group as a whole.

Like Fears, the 49-year-old Brown was one of the first assistants up for training camp practices and brought with him the same enthusiasm as his mentor — maybe minus Fears’s bellowing voice, which could be heard in all six New England states depending on how the session was going.

Fears is enjoying his role as Brown’s mentor.

“I could see that a guy like Troy brings a lot more energy to the group when he’s at practice and that’s important,’' Fears said during a Saturday video conference. “That, to me, is important. And if I can just watch him for a while and hang on and be around, I would love it.’'

Having Brown around eases some of the physical toll on Fears.

“It’s getting to the point where a younger guy needs to control that practice,’' said Fears. “And a guy like Troy is — he’s exciting, plus he’s a player. He’s played this game. He’s got something that I can’t bring and that’s that player experience level, and that’s special. And fortunately, we’re blessed because he’s as special as a person. I’ve enjoyed having him out there. I really have. I’ve really enjoyed it.’'

Edelman’s year likely over

As expected, the Patriots did not activate Julian Edelman and it’s likely the 34-year-old’s season is over after he had a knee procedure following the 49ers game in Week 6.

Edelman started practicing Dec. 16, opening his 21-day window to return from injured reserve. He practiced Dec. 17 and 18 but did not practice last week.

Edelman had 21 catches for 315 yards on the season. His signature moment came in Week 2 when he caught eight passes for a career-high 179 yards but was never really the same after that as his trademark quickness and cuts were clearly compromised by the knee ailment.

Edelman is under contract through 2021 with an approximate cap hit of $6.1 million.

Maluia, Thurman get call

The Patriots elevated a pair of defenders for Monday night’s game, with linebacker Cassh Maluia (standard) and defensive end Nick Thurman (COVID-19 replacement) getting the call.

Maluia, a sixth-round pick in April, played in 7 of the first 9 games of the season as a special teams contributor before being released and signed to the practice squad. Thurman has played in six games with seven tackles.

The club also signed journeyman center Marcus Martin to the 53-man roster. Originally a third-round pick of the 49ers in 2014, he has played in 28 games with San Francisco (2014-16) and the Lions (2020). The Southern Cal product has also been with the Browns, Cowboys, and Seahawks organizations.

Shorthanded on D

The New England defense — particularly the run defense — was left shorthanded by the deactivations of defensive tackle Lawrence Guy (shoulder) and linebackers Ja’Whaun Bentley (shoulder) and Shilique Calhoun (knee).

Bentley is the club’s second-leading tackler (82) and was hurt early in last week’s loss at Miami. Guy has been banged up with multiple injuries this season, including elbow and knee ailments, has 51 tackles. Calhoun returned from a five-game absence because of the knee injury against the Dolphins.

Leading rusher Damien Harris (ankle) missed his second straight game and quarterback Brian Hoyer was inactive for the 11th straight game. Newly signed Martin rounded out the actives.

For the Bills, quarterbacks Jake Fromm and Davis Webb, tight end Reggie Gilliam, and defensive end Trent Murphy were inactive.

Thuney not looking ahead

Joe Thuney, who started his 79th straight game Monday, will again be one of the most coveted offensive linemen in free agency after playing on the franchise tag this season. He’s certainly open to returning but it’s not the top thing on his mind. “I absolutely love this organization, but right now just focused on these last few games. Let that stuff, whatever, take care of itself, but all that matters right now is preparing for Buffalo. That’s really where the focus is at and just want to put my best performance I can out there. Prepare the best I can for the guys and try to get a win.’' … The Patriots’ 76 wins against the Bills are their most over any opponent. They own a 76-44-1 mark in the series, including a 16-2 mark at Gillette Stadium … Bills quarterback coach Ken Dorsey was Cam Newton’s QB coach in Carolina from 2013-17 … The Patriots held a moment of silence for Tracy Sormanti, their former director of cheerleading who died earlier this month after a lengthy battle with multiple myeloma … The Bills stayed in their locker room during the playing of the “The Star-Spangled Banner.’'

Jim McBride can be reached at james.mcbride@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @globejimmcbride.